We have our hands on the 2021 Detroit Lions schedule, but alas; games are still months away from being played. We’re just too damn excited to just let that all sit, so on the latest edition of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we sat down and decided to do one of our favorite things: superlatives! What good is having a schedule if you can’t chop up the games and decide which ones are ripe for streakers and which ones are likely to graduate at the top of their class?