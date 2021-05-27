Today on Pinstripe Alley: 5/27/21
Yesterday was not a good day for the Yankees. They didn’t play due to weather postponing their game against the Blue Jays, but that was only the beginning of the downpour. The true storm was the rush of injury updates they got — Corey Kluber and Luke Voit will both be sidelined for several weeks with strains in their shoulder and oblique, respectively. The pair going down simultaneously is a big blow to the Yankees, and there will be a lot of discussion going forward about what the team should do in their absence.www.pinstripealley.com