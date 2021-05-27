Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Holstein Kiel to have 2,500 fans in Bundesliga promotion bid

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEpML_0aD9BmMr00

KIEL, Germany (AP) — Holstein Kiel backtracked Thursday on an earlier decision against fans and will have up to 2,500 supporters present for its Bundesliga promotion playoff against Cologne on Saturday.

The second-division club said it had permission from local authorities to have the fans present for the second leg of the playoff.

Kiel, which finished third in the second division, won 1-0 at Cologne in the first leg on Wednesday. Cologne finished third from last in the Bundesliga. The winner — which could be decided on the away goals rule — will play in Germany’s top division next season.

Kiel was allowed to have supporters for its last league game of the season against visiting Darmstadt last Sunday but refused.

“Professional soccer should not claim a special role for itself in society,” club president Steffen Schneekloth said at the time.

Some fans showed up anyway to cheer the team from outside as Kiel lost 3-2 and missed out on automatic promotion. About 1,500 people gathered outside the stadium, most without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing.

Schneekloth said Thursday that Sunday’s game had shown “that we have to rethink our basic stance with regard to the situation around the stadium” but “we are still of the opinion that professional soccer should not claim a special role in this matter.”

The seven-day incidence rate of new coronavirus infections in Kiel has dropped to about 30 per 100,000 inhabitants.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

469K+
Followers
240K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Cologne#Darmstadt#Professional Soccer#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Bundesliga
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Bochum, Greuther Fürth promoted back to Bundesliga

BERLIN — Bochum defeated SV Sandhausen 3-1 on Sunday to earn Bundesliga promotion as second division champion with runner-up Greuther Fürth also clinching promotion on the final day. Fürth came from behind despite playing the second half with 10 men to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-2 and take advantage of Holstein...
Soccertechgamingreport.com

Teams promoted and relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga: Bochum and Fürth promoted, Würzburg and Braunschweig have to go down to League 3 – Activity

Plenty of! Outside! Past! The 2nd Bundesliga is above. The VfL Bochum Y Greuther fuerth go straight to the 1st Bundesliga. Holstein Kiel and VfL Osnabrück has to go downhill. [Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]
Soccerbesoccer.com

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans

Robert Lewandowski can break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga single-season goal record this weekend when champions Bayern Munich play in front of their home fans for the first time since March 2020. The Poland striker's penalty in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Freiburg last time out saw him equal Mueller's record of...
Soccergoal.com

Balotelli disappointment as Monza fail in Serie A promotion bid

Cristian Brocchi's side fell short of the top flight after they were unable to overturn a three-goal first leg deficit, despite a third-place finish. Mario Balotelli will be left to consider his football future in the wake of Monza's failure to achieve promotion to Serie A following their play-off exit to Cittadella on Thursday.
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Brentford reaches playoff final in bid for EPL promotion

LONDON (AP) — Brentford is one win away from promotion to the Premier League after beating 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff semifinals to advance 3-2 on aggregate. The west London team advanced to the playoff final and will face either Swansea or Barnsley at Wembley Stadium in one week. The Swans were taking a 1-0 advantage into their second leg later Saturday. The playoff final determines the third team to win promotion after league champion Norwich and runner-up Watford.
SoccerFOX Sports

Kiel beats Cologne 1-0 in first leg of Bundesliga playoff

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne edged a step closer to Bundesliga relegation with a 1-0 loss at home to Holstein Kiel in the first leg of their playoff on Wednesday. Kiel substitute Simon Lorenz scored what could be a vital away goal in the 59th minute to give the second-division team the advantage ahead of their second leg on Saturday.
Socceronefootball.com

🇩🇪 Our Bundesliga Team of the Season ...

The Bundesliga season is over and we’ve squeezed 11 of the season’s top performers into a 4-2-2-2 formation. GK: Stefan Ortega (Arminia Bielefeld) There may not have been many headlines written about Ortega but he has been excellent for Arminia Bielefeld as they have fought against the prospect relegation all season long.
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

Julian Green helps Greuther Fuerth earn Bundesliga promotion

At the age of 25, Julian Green has enjoyed the best season of his career. It paid off on Sunday when he scored to help tiny Greuther Fuerth earn Bundesliga promotion. This week, he will attend his first U.S. national team camp since 2018. Green's goal tied short-handed Fuerth's match...
Soccerthe18.com

Borussia Dortmund Signs Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel From Stuttgart For $18M

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc moved quickly to secure the keeper's signature. Borussia Dortmund has today completed the signing of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel from VfB Stuttgart. The 23-year-old Swiss completed an $18.2 million move to the Westfalenstadion after making 65 appearances for Stuttgart. He arrived in Germany in 2014, signing...
SoccerESPN

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

A--NA. United States--Ethan Horvath; Reggie Cannon (DeAndre Yedlin, 81st), John Brooks (Tim Ream, 61st), Mark McKenzie, Sergiño Dest; Jackson Yueill (Yunus Musah, 61st), Sebastian Lletget (Kellyn Acosta, 61st), Weston McKennie, Brendan Aaronson, Gio Reyna (Tim Weah, 72nd); Josh Sargent (Jordan Siebatcheu, 72nd) Switzerland--Yann Sommer; Silvvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi (Manuel Akanji,...
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Horvath in goal, Brook, McKenzie in defense vs. Switzerland

Ethan Horvath was in goal for the first time since March 2019, and John Brooks paired with Mark McKenzie in central defense for the first time when the United States played Switzerland on Sunday in an exhibition at St. Gallen. No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed the match after spending...
SoccerMLSSoccer.com

USMNT player ratings: Ethan Horvath, Sebastian Lletget earn high marks in Switzerland defeat

The US men's national team tuned up for this week's Concacaf Nations League Final Four with a 2-1 friendly defeat against hosts Switzerland on Sunday night. The USMNT's aggressiveness worked well when they were able to set up their high pressure stance, which paid dividends with Sebastian Lletget's early ice-breaker. That combativeness proved to be a double-edged sword, though, as Switzerland were able to flip the score line with no-nonsense transition play that forced errors in the away defense.