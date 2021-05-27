Cancel
Politics

Kriseman asks St. Pete residents how the city should spend $45M

By Luke Torrance
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 5 days ago
The money comes from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus to restart the country after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

