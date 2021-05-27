Cancel
Greene County, PA

Greene County students land a trophy, if trashy, trout

By Linda Wilson Fuoco
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a wall in the cafeteria of Carmichaels Area High School hangs a giant rainbow trout made of trash. Art students there created it entirely with reclaimed items from Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse and other flotsam and jetsam they gathered at thrift stores, basements and back corners of the art room. The project, funded with a $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greene County, started last year but was paused by the pandemic, which kept students from working together and with their teachers and two PCCR teaching artists at school.

