Why the Indianapolis 500 will be back to its best this weekend

There is a youth movement going on in the NTT Data Indycar Series. In fact, there hasn’t been a real youth movement like this since the early 1980’s. That is when Michael Andretti, Roberto Guerrero, and Al Unser Jr. came on the racing scene. Colton Herta, Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward lead the youth movement. Herta and O’Ward are both 21 with Palou is 24. Not far behind and still considered part of this youth movement is Jack Harvey as well as rookie Scott McLaughlin who are both 27. 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi is only 29 and two-time Indycar Champion Josef Newgarden is currently 30.