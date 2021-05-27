Why the Indianapolis 500 will be back to its best this weekend
What qualities will define this Sunday's 105th running of the Indianapolis 500? We know that this race has the potential to be the fastest running of the Indy 500 in history. Over two days of time trials, the 33 cars that qualified averaged over 230 miles per hour over the course of their four-lap qualifying runs. If the conditions are right during the race, the 500 mile speed record of 186.563 mph – just a few tenths above 300 kilometres per hour – could also be broken.