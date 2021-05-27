Donna Lou Anderson

Donna Anderson, 94, of Hartford passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home. She was born March 25, 1927, in Benton Harbor, to Myron and Nilmah Vanderlyn, both of whom preceded her in death. Donna graduated from Hartford High School as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1943. Donna married William Smith on Nov. 2, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 1965. At the time of his death, they owned the Farm Bureau Insurance Agency in Hartford. On June 5, 1976, Donna was united in marriage to Roy “Andy” Anderson, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2018. A lifelong Hartford resident she was retired from the medical practice of Dr. A.L. Stagg after 32 years.