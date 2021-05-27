Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, MI

Donna Lou Anderson

WSJM
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna Anderson, 94, of Hartford passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at home. She was born March 25, 1927, in Benton Harbor, to Myron and Nilmah Vanderlyn, both of whom preceded her in death. Donna graduated from Hartford High School as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1943. Donna married William Smith on Nov. 2, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 1965. At the time of his death, they owned the Farm Bureau Insurance Agency in Hartford. On June 5, 1976, Donna was united in marriage to Roy “Andy” Anderson, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2018. A lifelong Hartford resident she was retired from the medical practice of Dr. A.L. Stagg after 32 years.

www.wsjm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Bradley, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Hartford, MI
Obituaries
Benton Harbor, MI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Anderson
Person
Steven Anderson
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Cremation#Hartford High School#Calvin Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette drenches Gulf Coast

(CNN) — The third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed. A Gulf storm was upgraded to Tropical Storm Claudette after coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Saturday, as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as...