CAR AERODYNAMICS GUIDE
How air flows under or over your car is critical for both its performance and your safety. We investigate the key principles in our car aerodynamics guide. We’ve all seen race cars and seriously quick performance road cars draped in fancy carbon fibre aerodynamic aids, but far from just giving the car an aggressive get-out-of-my-way appearance they are there to do a specific job. And that job is to direct air into places you want it and divert it away from areas you don’t.www.fastcar.co.uk