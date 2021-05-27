Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Roundup: Donald Trump Stopped the Government Spygate Probe; Amazon Buys MGM; Meme Stocks Back

Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30srRk_0aD9AZjf00
Naomi Osaka | Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Meme stocks like AMC and GameStop are climbing again ... 'Central Park Karen sues ex-employer for discrimination ... the NYC MTA had a rush hour disaster ... elementary school teacher exposed as secret white nationalist writer ... pictures from Ariana Grande's at-home wedding ... crazy story about a guy who was rescued on a snowy Colorado mountain and nearly 40 years later they found out he had killed two women that very night ... Howard is renaming it's College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman ... Doomsday couple indicted in death of two children .... Donald Trump's website traffic is down 99% YOY ... delicious donuts from around the world ... Amazon bought MGM ...

Donald Trump probably helped stop the government's Spygate probe. [ESPN]

The Angels finally fired Mickey Callaway. [USA TODAY]

Alex Smith says the Packers' treatment of Aaron Rodgers is inexcusable. [PFT]

Tyreek Hill made a very bad TikTok video. [FanSided]

Joel Embiid considered retirement before he ever played in the NBA. [The Players Tribune]

Naomi Osaka won't speak with the press at the French Open for her own mental health. [The Guardian]

Zinedine Zidane stepping down from Real Madrid manager position. [Yahoo!]

Kyrie Irving hopes there is no "subtle racism" when the Nets play in Boston. This has gotten a reaction. [MassLive]

Adam Vinatieri is retiring from the NFL. He announced it on the Pat McAfee Show.

Listen to Nick Offerman.

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
Colorado State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Callaway
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Oprah
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Spygate#Stop Trump#Amazon Video#Nfl Video#Government Spygate Probe#Mgm#Amc#Gamestop#The Nyc Mta#College Of Fine Arts#Espn#Angels#Packers#Nba#The Players Tribune#French#Real Madrid#Https T Co 8xsdw65ukw#Martinmherlihy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Meme
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Naomi Osaka Out of French Open; Packers Won't Trade Aaron Rodgers; Toronto Maple Leafs Collapse Again

Manhunt continues for three Miami mass shooters ... Texas Democrats blocked restrictive voting bill ... Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open ... Stock futures open June lower after May gains ... China says couples can have three children ... Gathering on the 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre ... Joe Biden called for defense of democracy in Memorial Day speech ... "A Quiet Place Part II" made $57 million at the box office ... A piece of space debris damaged the International Space Station ... Anthony Davis unlikely to play in Game 5 ... Don't expect a huge haul for Julio Jones ... Kevin Pillar activated two weeks after taking a fastball to the face ... Jake Paul has another stupid boxing match coming up ... Patrick Mahomes sets historic expectations for the Chiefs ... The Packers still won't trade Aaron Rodgers ... Joel Embiid hurt his knee ... The Toronto Maple Leafs collapsed again ... Marv Albert will call Game 5 of Knicks-Hawks at MSG ...
Businesscompsmag.com

Amazon is buying MGM: The Morning After

The good news about streaming platforms is that there’s always something to watch, but the flip side of supercharged release schedules is that there’s almost too much to choose from. It seems like I spend more time trying to find something to watch than actually watching anything, and obviously Netflix sees all that flipping back and forth between apps as a weakness its competitors can exploit.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Senator's son says Trump sought to intervene in Patriots 'Spygate' probe

The late Sen. Arlen Specter’s (R-Pa.) son said former President Trump tried to intervene in the New England Patriots’ “Spygate” probe. Shanin Specter, Arlen Specter’s oldest son, and Charles Robbins, ghostwriter for two of Arlen Specter's memoirs and his communications aide, said Trump offered money for the elder Specter’s campaign in exchange for him dropping the investigation into the Patriots, ESPN reported.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

ESPN: Trump offered senator money to drop Patriots' Spygate probe in 2008

Donald Trump reportedly offered money to a U.S. senator to drop his investigation into the Patriots' Spygate scandal in 2008, according to a new ESPN report. Catch up quick: In 2007, Patriots staffers were caught illegally videotaping Jets defensive signals, sparking an NFL investigation. The investigation resulted in minor penalties...
POTUSMSNBC

Donald Trump's rebooted rallies have no place on your television

Former President Donald Trump has lost access to some of the biggest guns in his political arsenal. He can no longer tweet directly to the masses; nor can his Facebook page gin up excitement and ardor among his fans. But starting this week, Trump is firing up his most powerful remaining weapon. The good news is there are ways to blunt its effects.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

'Disastrous': Donald Trump Blames Fox News Ratings Decline on 'Negative Guy' Chris Wallace

Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network's ratings decline. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Fox news fell into third place among cable news broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to networks further to the right. Fox News recovered viewers in recent months, beating its rivals in April, but viewership of major cable news networks have dropped across the board under Joe Biden's presidency.