Roundup: Donald Trump Stopped the Government Spygate Probe; Amazon Buys MGM; Meme Stocks Back

Naomi Osaka | Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Meme stocks like AMC and GameStop are climbing again ... 'Central Park Karen sues ex-employer for discrimination ... the NYC MTA had a rush hour disaster ... elementary school teacher exposed as secret white nationalist writer ... pictures from Ariana Grande's at-home wedding ... crazy story about a guy who was rescued on a snowy Colorado mountain and nearly 40 years later they found out he had killed two women that very night ... Howard is renaming it's College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman ... Doomsday couple indicted in death of two children .... Donald Trump's website traffic is down 99% YOY ... delicious donuts from around the world ... Amazon bought MGM ...

Donald Trump probably helped stop the government's Spygate probe. [ESPN]

The Angels finally fired Mickey Callaway. [USA TODAY]

Alex Smith says the Packers' treatment of Aaron Rodgers is inexcusable. [PFT]

Tyreek Hill made a very bad TikTok video. [FanSided]

Joel Embiid considered retirement before he ever played in the NBA. [The Players Tribune]

Naomi Osaka won't speak with the press at the French Open for her own mental health. [The Guardian]

Zinedine Zidane stepping down from Real Madrid manager position. [Yahoo!]

Kyrie Irving hopes there is no "subtle racism" when the Nets play in Boston. This has gotten a reaction. [MassLive]

Adam Vinatieri is retiring from the NFL. He announced it on the Pat McAfee Show.

Listen to Nick Offerman.