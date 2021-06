Services for a New Hampton man, 81-year-old Gilbert "Gil" Lensing, are Wednesday at 11am at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with military honors. Burial at a later date. The service will also be available for viewing on the Conway Markham funeral home Facebook page. Visitation is 4-7pm Tuesday at Conway Markham funeral home, with a 7pm scripture wake, and an hour before services at the church.