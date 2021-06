IT Mission Critical Training: Online Support Resources For Your IT Staff. Mission critical training can save lives in certain industries. For example, healthcare professionals and first responders need to be prepared for every eventuality to ensure the patients’ wellbeing. In the IT sector, things aren’t usually as dire, but it still prevents disasters that threaten your business’s success. For example, a widespread communication systems failure that compromises sales and leaves your remote employees in the lurch. Thankfully, online support resources can offer them the "moment of need" support they require to keep things running smoothly, as well as the tools to help them handle emergencies with confidence. Let’s explore 8 top online support resources for IT mission critical training.