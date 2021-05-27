Despite delays, Jones presses forward with Wrigley Center

Port Huron voters will be asked once again to approve a ballot initiate to allow pot stores in the city. Mayor Pauline Repp says Progress for Michigan, which organized last year’s petition drive, has submitted revised language which will be placed on the August ballot. Repp, speaking to our Paul Miller yesterday, says the change comes after marijuana store applicants filed suit against the city regarding the way licenses were to be dolled out. “The scoring system that was established, they want to change that and have the city do it,” said Repp. “They’re also focusing just on medical marijuana for the first part of it, with recreational to come in the future.”At Monday night’s city council meeting, members chose not to adopt the revised marijuana initiative, opting instead to send it to the voters August 3rd. Repp says the initiate will be the only thing on the ballot in the city and will cost the city nearly $20,000 to hold the election.