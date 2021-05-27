Despite delays, Jones presses forward with Wrigley Center
A nearly $15 million housing and entertainment facility is beginning to rise above Downtown Port Huron. Dubbed the Wrigley Center, the project is the vision of local developer Larry Jones, who bought the former Art Van Building from from the St. Clair County Board of Commissioners for $35,000 last year. Jones, speaking to WPHM yesterday, says the project hasn’t been without a few setbacks, but still plans on completing it later next year.www.wsaq.com