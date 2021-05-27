Albert Randall Harris was born in Chicago, Illinois nine days before his mother’s birthday which was Christmas Day. He appeared to the union of the late Albert William Harris and Margaret Jeanne (Williams) Harris-Murray. Albert Randall Harris made his entrance into this world on December 16, 1930 and traveled out on May 24, 2021, the day after Pentecostal Sunday. Randy, as he was called by close friends and family, had one sister, Jeanne Jenkins, one son, Albert Randall II, and both parents who all preceded him in the next cycle of life.