‘Hollywood.con’ review: All over the place, but fun

“Culling the herd” is something I’ve heard many times, but never gave it much thought until having watched Pat Mills’ latest film, The Retreat. It is used as a reference to animals, but separating or killing “inferior” human beings to reduce their numbers or to rid a group of their “undesirable” traits has been happening for centuries. It’s still happening to minorities around the world. Alyson Richards’ screenplay uses deer as a metaphor for the queer community. As one character recalls her experiences of hunting as a child to “cull the problem deer,” the other character asks, “Were they a problem? The deer?” The response: “Depends on who you ask.” It’s a simple but poignant phrase that reminds the audience that, in this case, homophobia is still ever-present. And while it may often feel safer in big cities surrounded by a larger number of people like you, the film makes us imagine what it must be like to grow up gay outside those Pride-month-celebrating city lines. Horror movies have always dealt with otherness in some way, and in its early days, if you wanted to be represented, you were more often than not the villain. The Retreat seeks to reframe how lesbians are portrayed in the horror genre, and while it succeeds on that front, it inadvertently shows how the bodies of certain members of the LGBTQ community still have a long way to go from being treated as disposable.