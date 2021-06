Nvidia says it will slash the cryptocurrency-mining abilities of newly made RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. Those cards will be marked as LHR, or Lite Hash Rate, to indicate their capabilities have been limited, and will ship from the end of this month. It is hoped that by halving the hash rate of these devices, alt-coin miners will be deterred from snapping up the kit, leaving more of it for PC gamers, which may result in retail prices coming down as supply gets closer to meeting demand.