Consumer Reports Says to Avoid the 2020 Tesla Model S

I don’t know about anyone else, but this makes me miss my ’77 Chevy Stepside pickup since it was so easy to do EVERYTHING to that vehicle, and trying to steal it in an era when no one wanted it would have been pointless for anyone that wasn’t desperate. Granted, a person might have to be desperate AND have a working knowledge of what’s needed to boost a Tesla in order to make this work, especially if the batteries weren’t charged. A battery running flat is something that can happen to be fair, and a lot of us have probably had it happen. But the whole thing about older cars and even contemporary vehicles of today is that all you really need is one or two tools, a pair of jumper cables, and you’re in and ready to do some work. But just looking at a Tesla makes little to no sense unless one is able to look at it and tear the thing apart with their eyes and then their hands. Putting in two separate batteries feels like a serious design flaw, but if it makes sense to those that don’t have a Tesla then so be it. But a battery that stops charging instead of charging the second battery that’s responsible for the door locks and everything else sounds like something that was designed by someone that was trying to be smart but somehow forgot they were reinventing the wheel with an interchangeable chunk missing that was somehow thought to be a great idea. Okay, that came out in a strange way, but it’s kind of hard not to when someone goes and designs a car that is essentially useless unless both batteries are charging and one is able to take the Tesla apart ‘just in case’ the interior battery doesn’t charge.