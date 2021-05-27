Remembering an Ace Pitcher and War Hero

May 31, 1927 – Back-to-Back Days of Unassisted Triple Plays. What is the rarest thing that one player could do in one game?. Unassisted triple plays? 15 times. There have been 724 triple plays in baseball, but it takes a special set of circumstances to have it happen unassisted. The ball has to be hit in the infield, the runners have to be caught off guard, and the fielder has to be positioned in just the right spot. With so many variables at play, it makes sense that this feat is so rare.