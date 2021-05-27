Cancel
Remembering an Ace Pitcher and War Hero

By Joe Guzzardi Syndicated Columnist
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Whether Warren Spahn was on the mound or in World War II trenches, his opponents agreed that no one was tougher. Spahn’s 363 career wins are the most of any left-hander (he won 75 games after his 40th birthday), and he dominated during the modern post-1920 era, an exceptional achievement since he didn’t win his first game until age 25. He is legitimately among the top ten pitchers in baseball history, and many of Spahn’s achievements and records will never be matched.

