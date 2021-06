The Memphis Grizzlies today announced they will further increase capacity inside FedExForum for the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Capacity will now reach approximately 55 percent, up from the previously announced 40 percent. The Grizzlies consulted with the Shelby County Health Department, as well as the NBA League office, on the increase. Available capacity within FedExForum is subject to change at any time in accordance with Shelby County Health Directives as well as direction from the NBA League Office.