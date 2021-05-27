Cancel
Niles, MI

Ronald John Sather

WSJM
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald J. Sather, 85, of passed away Tuesday, March 25, 2021, of natural causes. Ron was born on March 19, 1936, to the late Stanley and Ruth (Guthrie) Sather. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Ron completed his education at the University of Iowa where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1958. Following college, he served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Korea and Japan. In 1961, Ron joined the J.C. Penney Company at its Marshalltown, Iowa store. He relocated nine times, with assignments in Rochester and St. Cloud, Minnesota, Norfolk, Nebraska, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as well as Champaign, Kankakee, and Pekin, Illinois. He transferred to Niles in 1986. During his 35 year tenure with the company, Ron worked in Operations, Buying, Human Resources, and Store Management positions.

www.wsjm.com
