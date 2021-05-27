Cancel
Advocacy

Poppy Days was a success

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

A big thank you to those who distributed poppies and to those who wore a poppy and made a donation. Unit #474 wishes to thank the Donnellson and Farmington Casey’s patrons who contributed so generously to our annual Poppy Days. Thanks for those who display a poppy. Veterans and their...

