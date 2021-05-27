Poppy Days was a success

Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary’s three-quarters of a million members – direct female relatives of wartime veterans – raise more than $5.5 million through the distribution of the symbolic red poppies to support active-duty military, veterans, and their families. The Auxiliary’s 8,000+ neighborhood units distribute poppies throughout the year, especially on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The red poppy has become a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. One hundred percent of the donations collected directly support the needs of veterans, military, and their families.