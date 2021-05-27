Cancel
Ex-Trump officials defend COVID-19 intel as Biden acknowledges Chinese lab possibility

By Katherine Doyle
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump administration officials aren't happy President Joe Biden is casting any doubt that COVID-19 potentially emerged from a lab in China. Biden on Wednesday acknowledged the possibility of a lab leak. But in a statement, he said government officials are split over the virus’s likely origins, “including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Pompeo Says 'Every Piece of Evidence' Points to Wuhan Lab Leak

"Every piece of evidence" points to the theory that the coronavirus escaped from China's virus research institute in Wuhan, Secretary Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. President Donald Trump's former top diplomat at the State Department has stuck to his COVID-19 origin theory since the start of the pandemic, citing a supposed mountain of evidence despite skepticism from the media and prominent members of the scientific community.
POTUSWashington Times

Media finally covers Trump's Wuhan Lab claim

The news media and liberal pundits dismissed persistent claims from former President Donald Trump and other observers that the COVID-19 virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The narrative changed after President Biden launched an investigation last week to reach a “definitive conclusion” about the origins of the virus which includes a look at the Wuhan lab theory.
Congress & CourtsFox News

'Justice w/ Judge Jeanine' on Dr. Fauci, COVID origins

This is a rush transcript from "Justice w/ Judge Jeanine" May 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight. Let's get...
WorldNew York Post

Chinese media rips US for probe into COVID-19 lab leak theory

Chinese Communist Party media warned that the US could meet its “Waterloo” as it seeks to learn whether the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab — omitting any mention of Beijing’s concealment of information about the pandemic in its early months and stonewalling investigations of the virus’ origins. “​Washington is...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump's Cuba policies

The Biden administration’s first major move on Cuba is the strongest signal yet it has little appetite to reverse Trump-era policies toward the island nation. The State Department this past week listed Cuba as among those “not cooperating fully with United States antiterrorism efforts,” renewing a determination first made in 2020.
Presidential ElectionFox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus’ origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.
PoliticsIJR

Biden Sends Message To China and Russia During Memorial Day Speech

President Joe Biden sent a message to China and Russia while paying tribute to fallen service members and his late son Beau. “I had a long conversation for two hours recently with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], making it clear to him that we could do nothing but speak out for human rights around the world because that’s who we are,” Biden said during a Memorial Day service in Delaware on Sunday.
U.S. Politicsyonkerstimes.com

US Intel: Chinese Researchers from Wuhan Lab Got COVID Symptoms in Nov. 2019. US Media Got it Wrong Except for Josh Rogin:

Biden Calls for 90 Day Review-CCP Coverup Continues. A recently leaked–U.S. Intelligence report found that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China had sought hospital treatment in November 2019 “with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.” This information contradicts the narrative of the Chinese Communist Party, CCP, which has insisted that the virus came from a Bat at a food market in Wuhan, and that any human transmission of the virus was not reported until December 2019.
U.S. Politicsfox5ny.com

Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

Health officials characterized the Covid-19 virus as a pandemic more than a year ago, and yet questions still linger about how and where the deadly outbreak began. The origins of COVID-19 are now facing new scrutiny as President Biden this week ordered the intelligence community to determine whether coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tom Cotton once again makes media look foolish

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has once again made his critics – and there are many – look patently foolish after a bombshell report in the Wall Street Journal found that three workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized for COVID-like symptoms in Nov. 2019, approximately one month before the first reported case in the region.
Public Healthkhn.org

Biden Demands More Intel Into Lab Vs. Animal Theories On Covid Origins

President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to "redouble" investigations into the two most plausible causes of the coronavirus crisis -- a "lab leak" in Wuhan, China or human contact with an infected animal -- and deliver better information in 90 days. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he has...