Airbus ramps up A320 jet production as aerospace giant signals recovery

By Lina Saigol
msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus on Thursday outlined plans to increase production of its popular single-aisle passenger jets, signaling recovery for the aviation industry, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares in Airbus jumped more than 6%, after the European plane maker said it would increase production of its A320 family of...

www.msn.com
Guillaume Faury
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

The $15 Billion Jet Dilemma Facing Boeing's CEO

SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co CEO Dave Calhoun faces a multibillion-dollar dilemma over how to rebuild sales in its core airliner business that has sparked an internal debate and put the future of the largest U.S. exporter on the line, industry insiders say. Boeing is reeling from a safety scandal...
Industryb975.com

Wizz Air warns of more losses in current ‘transition year’

PARIS (Reuters) – European budget airline Wizz Air warned of further losses in its current financial year, amid a slower-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ultra-low-cost carrier faces another “transition year” as travel curbs linger on, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said on Wednesday, as the company posted a 576 million euro ($703 million) net loss for the 12 months ended March 31.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Vref Sees Strong Market for Business Aircraft Sales

The general aviation market has seen a boom during the Covid pandemic this year, with the piston airplane market up as much as 35 percent from the fourth quarter and the current supply of aircraft under 1 percent, according to aircraft appraisal and data tracking provider Vref. Older and smaller business jets, as well as single-engine turboprops, have also seen a resurgence of late.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Happened To British Airways’ Boeing 757s?

When it comes to narrowbody aircraft at British Airways, its single-aisle fleet today consists entirely of aircraft from the Airbus A320 and A320neo families. However, looking a little further back into the carrier’s history, it becomes evident that Boeing narrowbodies have also graced the UK flag carrier’s fleet. One such design was the Boeing 757, which had a presence at the airline for nearly three decades. Let’s look at BA’s relationship with the 757.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

OEMs All in on SAF Development

While climate scientists consider sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) an important but incremental step toward meeting a 2050 carbon neutrality goal, engine and airframe manufacturers have trained their sights squarely on the fuel’s development, seeing it as an integral and enduring part of a holistic endeavor to stem climate change. To...
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Rocket and Missile Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Thales, Denel Dynamics, Saab

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Rocket and Missile Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of COVID-19 Outbreak- Rocket and Missile market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are MBDA Holdings SAS, Mesko S.A., Lockheed Martin, The Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Denel Dynamics, Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Roketsan A.S. & Nammo as.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

EU Carriers Return Aircraft To Passenger Operations

Iberia is converting three Airbus A330 “preighters” back to passenger configurations and returning 29 stored A320 family aircraft to service, while Lufthansa will return up to 50 more aircraft to service over the coming weeks. Iberia Maintenance confirmed that 29 narrowbodies—23 for Iberia and six... Subscription Required. EU Carriers Return...
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

Return Of The Giant? ANA Schedules Its Airbus A380s To Hawaii

Japanese carrier ANA has scheduled its Airbus A380s to fly to Hawaii for the first time in over a year. Aside from monthly flights to nowhere, the airline’s fleet of three double deck behemoths has remained firmly on the ground since the current aviation crisis kicked off. ANA had the...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

9 Years Of Service: Why The Passenger Boeing 747-8 Didn’t Take Off

Today marks nine years since the Boeing 747-8’s first revenue-earning passenger-carrying flight. The aircraft is the latest variant from Boeing’s iconic 747 family, which, as a whole, dates back more than half a century. While its predecessors, particularly the 747-400, sold well, the 747-8 has found orders rather harder to come by. Let’s take a look at the operational history of this aircraft, and why, at least in its passenger form, it hasn’t taken off.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Two Becomes One: Penultimate Lufthansa Airbus A380 Leaves Frankfurt

While Lufthansa had been expected to retain two Airbus A380 aircraft at Frankfurt, it today bid farewell to its penultimate jet, possibly for the last time. Six-year-old D-AIMM departed Frankfurt this morning, bound for long-term storage at Tarmac Aerosave’s Teruel facility. The past year hasn’t been kind to the Airbus...
Aerospace & Defenseajot.com

Qatar Airways is in a mystery spat with Airbus

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker threatened to stop taking deliveries of Airbus SE jets this year because of an unspecified “serious” disagreement, a warning that could hamper the planemaker’s recovery plans. “If we are not able to settle that serious issue we have with them, we will...
Greensboro, NCHigh Performance Composites

Honda Aircraft Co. unveils the HondaJet Elite S

On May 26 Honda Aircraft Co. (Greensboro, N.C., U.S.) revealed a new upgraded composite aircraft, the HondaJet Elite S, at its first virtual product launch event themed “Innovation Continues: Elite S.” The company notes that the new aircraft represents its continued commitment to research and development of leading-edge technology to realize new possibilities and propose new value for business aviation.
HealthBirmingham Star

Covaxin production to be ramped up to 10-12 crore doses

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): With ramping up of production capacities, nearly 25 crore 'Made in India' vaccines are expected to be available by August, a senior official has said and noted that it will go a long way in meeting the target of vaccinating one crore people daily against COVID-19.
Aerospace & Defensepaddleyourownkanoo.com

Qatar Airways CEO Says Ryanair Pilots Made “Fundamental Error” By Flying to Minsk in ‘Hijack’ Incident

The outspoken chief executive of Qatar Airways claims the pilot of a Ryanair plane that was the victim of a ‘state-sponsored hijacking‘ in which a Belarusian MiG29 fighter jet forced it to land in Minsk made a “fundamental error” by not continuing on to Vilnius, Lithuania where a dissident Belarusian journalist could not have been seized by agents working for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Airbus Unveils Full-Size A220 Mock Up

MIAMI – This week, Airbus unveiled a new addition to its Toulouse showroom, a full-size A220 mock-up, and Airways was present at the event. Christine De Gagné, Airbus Airline Marketing Director, presented on May 27 the new addition which has a particularity: it is not actually a mock-up but a real aircraft, namely the FTV1 – Flight Test Vehicle One used for testing purposes when the aircraft took to the skies for the first time in 2013.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

COVID-19: Centre ramps up Remdesivir production by 10 times

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the production of Remdesivir has been ramped up ten times from 33,000 vials per day to 3,50,000 vials per day. Taking to Twitter he said that the number of plants producing...
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Global Stocks Mixed As Airbus, Boeing Soar On Recovery Hopes

Global stocks were mixed Thursday amid lingering inflation concerns, while shares of Boeing and Airbus surged on expectations of a strong travel industry recovery amid the post-Covid-19 reopening. Wall Street equities mostly rose after new filings for US unemployment benefits hit a new pandemic low and Republicans offered an infrastructure...
Aerospace & Defensewtvbam.com

IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus jet output increase

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -The airline industry’s most senior representative on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe’s Airbus for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle...