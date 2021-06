The Duchess of Cambridge asked one of the finalists from her Hold Still project for photography tips after praising her "fantastically composed" entry. Catherine, 39, hosted a photography project last year in which people entered snaps that encapsulated their 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a new video posted to the YouTube channel she shares with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, she asked finalist Niaz Maleknia for some key tips on snapping the perfect image.