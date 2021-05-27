Logan Webb to start Saturday for Giants at Los Angeles; Scott Kazmir moves to the bullpen

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports; John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports; D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports. The Giants have gone up by keeping the ball down. A rotation that was built mostly by spare parts has been the best in baseball through its first 28 games. Johnny Cueto was an aging pitcher on the last year of his contract left over from the old regime, and Logan Webb a prospect without sustained major league success. Otherwise, Kevin Gausman accepted a qualifying offer; Anthony DeSclafani was picked up after posting a 7.22 ERA with the Reds; Alex Wood picked up after injuries restricted him to 18 regular-season innings with the Dodgers last year; Aaron Sanchez picked up after 2019 shoulder surgery that meant he didn’t throw a major league pitch last year.