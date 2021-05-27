Logan Webb to start Saturday for Giants at Los Angeles; Scott Kazmir moves to the bullpen
Logan Webb was all smiles when he came out of his bullpen session at Chase Field on Wednesday, so it was no real surprise after the game that manager Gabe Kapler announced that the right-hander will start Saturday at Los Angeles. That means that left-hander Scott Kazmir, who turned in a memorable comeback Saturday at Oracle Park in his first big-league outing in five years, will be in the bullpen as a long reliever starting Thursday.www.giants365.com