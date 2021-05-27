Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Logan Webb to start Saturday for Giants at Los Angeles; Scott Kazmir moves to the bullpen

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Webb was all smiles when he came out of his bullpen session at Chase Field on Wednesday, so it was no real surprise after the game that manager Gabe Kapler announced that the right-hander will start Saturday at Los Angeles. That means that left-hander Scott Kazmir, who turned in a memorable comeback Saturday at Oracle Park in his first big-league outing in five years, will be in the bullpen as a long reliever starting Thursday.

www.giants365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kazmir
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Chase Field#Oracle Park#Los Angeles#Left Hander Scott Kazmir#The Game#Manager Gabe Kapler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Giants' Kazmir 'on cloud nine' in first MLB start since '16

SAN FRANCISCO -- It was a play that will be completely lost in the box score, and it was almost missed on the broadcast, too, as the Fox crew interviewed Giants manager Gabe Kapler from the dugout. But there was no better play to explain how remarkable it was that Scott Kazmir was on the mound at Oracle Park on Saturday than a grounder to the right side in the top of the second.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Webb fans 10, Giants hand Texas 9th interleague loss in row

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb set a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Texas 4-2 Tuesday, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season. Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Surrenders six runs in loss

Webb (1-3) took the loss Wednesday at Colorado after giving up six runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks over 3.2 innings. The 24-year-old started off with three scoreless frames Wednesday but was tagged for six runs during the fourth inning, leading to an early exit . Webb has a 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 32 innings through his first seven outings (six starts) of 2021.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Big inning lifts Rockies to win over Giants

The Colorado Rockies scored all six runs in the fourth but had to hold on to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in Denver on Wednesday afternoon. Colorado took two out of three against the Giants in the series. The matinee was going great for San Francisco starter Logan Webb...
MLBThe State-Journal

Gray stays perfect at home, Rockies beat Giants, 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and helped himself with an RBI single, and the Colorado Rockies held off the San Francisco Giants for a 6-5 win Wednesday. Gray (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander also struck out eight and walked two while improving to 4-0 in five home starts.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After coming through in pinch, Giants face Rangers again

The San Francisco Giants and longtime rival Jordan Lyles will renew acquaintances when the National League West leaders host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon in the finale of a two-game interleague series. The Giants evened their interleague record at 2-2 when Mauricio Dubon's pinch-hit single broke a seventh-inning tie...
MLBMLB

Kapler: Logan Webb's best is yet to come

Last week, Logan Webb’s future in the Giants’ rotation appeared murky. With Johnny Cueto nearing a return from the injured list, Webb was viewed as a candidate to be bumped from the rotation and return to the bullpen. But an injury to right-hander Aaron Sanchez gave Webb a second chance to stick as a starter.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Tough day for Logan Webb in loss at Colorado, Giants drop series

Logan Webb is something of a puzzle at this point. The right-handed starter baffled the Rockies through three innings Wednesday, retiring all nine batters. He then ran into trouble in the fourth, and with little leeway provided by home-plate umpire Tony Randazzo, Webb wound up allowing six runs, all Colorado needed in a 6-5 victory to take the series at Coors Field two games to one.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 31 thread: Logan Webb vs. Jon Gray

After last night’s thrilling six run comeback and Charlie Blackmon walk-off, the Rockies (11-19) will have the opportunity to win their first series of the year against the NL West first place San Francisco Giants (18-12). Overall, the pitching yesterday for the Rockies was not particularly good at any point but it was fun to see the offense with that kind of momentum late in the game. Hopefully the dramatics won’t be needed today.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBknbr.com

The secret behind Giants rotation’s sizzling start? Maybe all these ground balls

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports; John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports; D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports. The Giants have gone up by keeping the ball down. A rotation that was built mostly by spare parts has been the best in baseball through its first 28 games. Johnny Cueto was an aging pitcher on the last year of his contract left over from the old regime, and Logan Webb a prospect without sustained major league success. Otherwise, Kevin Gausman accepted a qualifying offer; Anthony DeSclafani was picked up after posting a 7.22 ERA with the Reds; Alex Wood picked up after injuries restricted him to 18 regular-season innings with the Dodgers last year; Aaron Sanchez picked up after 2019 shoulder surgery that meant he didn’t throw a major league pitch last year.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants' Logan Webb goes to IL with mild shoulder strain, Saturday starter uncertain

May 21—Logan Webb became the latest Giants' starter to hit the injured list Thursday, but the team hopes the right-hander will miss just one start with a shoulder strain. Four of the Giants' six starting pitchers have been out at some point this season, with only Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani escaping to date. Webb joins Aaron Sanchez on the IL, leaving the Giants without a clear choice to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
MLBMLB

Giants eager to move on, prepare for Padres

Players and managers are trained to never look too far ahead in the schedule, or to talk about it if they do. They employ a game-to-game mentality. It’s series to series. Day to day, if you will. Sure, teams look ahead at pitching matchups and consider various lineup combinations. But...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Giants select veteran LHP Scott Kazmir to start vs. Dodgers

After last pitching in the majors nearly five years ago, left-hander Scott Kazmir was recalled by the San Francisco Giants and will start in Saturday's home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of his former teams. Kazmir, 37, was elevated from Triple-A Sacramento after going 1-0 with a 2.84...
MLBNBC Sports

Giants still believe Webb can be better than 10-K performance

Logan Webb is a 24-year-old sponge, eager to soak up as much knowledge as he can while serving as one of the youngest contributors on the oldest team in the big leagues. For the last two years, he has found a mentor in fellow Giants right-hander Kevin Gausman. Recently, he has been drawn to Alex Wood, who has helped him find better ways to locate his pitches and attack hitters.
MLBknbr.com

Johnny Cueto is set to return to a crowded Giants rotation

The rotation Gabe Kapler announced for this weekend’s Oracle Park series against the Padres contained two bits of good news for the club: After Anthony DeSclafani’s Friday outing, Kevin Gausman, on the COVID IL after the Giants said he had been experiencing some side effects from his second shot, is scheduled to pitch Saturday, and he will be followed by Johnny Cueto.
FootballCBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Throwing side session

Webb (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a side session Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old played catch Sunday after landing on the injured list a couple days earlier, and he'll return to mound work Wednesday. Webb remains a possibility to rejoin the rotation when eligible to be activated Friday, but if he needs more time, Scott Kazmir would likely receive another start.