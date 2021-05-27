Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen blows 2-run lead, Diamondbacks’ losing streak hits 10 in loss to Giants

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants rallied past Arizona 5-4 on Wednesday night, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat. Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010.

www.giants365.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Slater
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Hits#Home Run#Bullpen#The San Francisco Giants#Streak#Lead#Major League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBFrankfort Times

Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night. The catcher had a two-run double that capped four-run comeback with two out in the seventh that made it 6-all.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could face four-week absence

Cabrera (hamstring) said he was feeling better Saturday and is hopeful surgery will not be required, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Cabrera also acknowledged that doctors told him he could potentially be out at least four weeks due to the injury. The 35-year-old infielder has appeared at third base (27 games) and first base (nine) for the Diamondbacks.
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Goes deep Saturday

Peralta went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a n 11-4 victory over Washington on Saturday. The veteran outfielder belted a 381-foot shot to right field in the sixth inning for his fourth homer of the campaign. Peralta is slashing .281/.342/.489 and has driven in 28 runs on the season, which is tied for ninth most in MLB.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Falls just short of win

Frankoff hurled 4.2 innings against Washington on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Frankoff's first appearance of the campaign was also his first big-league start. He tossed only 49 of 90 pitches for strikes and threw two wild pitches but managed to hold the Nationals to only two runs over 4.2 frames. The right-hander could have earned a win thanks to a big performance from Arizona's offense, but he was pulled with two outs in the fifth inning after loading the bases. It remains to be seen if Frankoff will get another start. If he does, it could come on the road against the Dodgers on Thursday.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Doubles in loss

Vogt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals. Vogt has started two of the last three games and will have an opportunity for consistent at-bats after the Diamondbacks placed Carson Kelly (toe) on the 10-day injured list. He and Daulton Varsho will share the catching position while Kelly is unavailable.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18) in the opening of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. Arizona will try to win the opening game of a series versus the LA Dodgers after losing four of their last five matches. The D-Backs concluded the three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a 0-3 shutout loss on Sunday. Starter Luke Weaver allowed one hit with zero earned and granted two walks but struck out 3 batters out in pitching for 4.0 innings. First Baseman Pavin Smith, Right Fielder/2nd Baseman Josh Rojas, 3rd Baseman Eduardo Escobar, and Catcher Stephen Vogt contributed one hit apiece in the losing effort for Arizona.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tim Locastro batting eighth Sunday for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Tim Locastro as their starting center fielder for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Locastro will play center field and bat eighth, while Nick Heath takes a seat. Locastro has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel today and is projected for 10.2 fantasy points against the Nationals.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants (23-16) will face the Cincinnati Reds (18-19) in a four-game series at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6:40 PM ET. San Francisco split the four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates after winning the finale at 4-1 on Sunday. The Giants also won the opening match to a score of 3-1 on Thursday. In the final match on Sunday, San Francisco managed to score two runs in the final inning heading to a 4-1 triumph. Starter Alex Wood allowed eight hits and one earned run while granting one walk but struck six batters out in pitching for 6.0 innings. Center/Left Fielder Mike Tauchman led the Giants with two runs scored and two free bases while Right Fielder added a one-run score on one hit with two RBIs. Five San Francisco’s batters added a total of 8 hits in the winning effort.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scheduled for rehab start

Widener threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Widener threw two sessions this past week, 51 pitches in a simulated game Thursday followed by Saturday's 30-pitch bullpen, and will head to Reno to commence a rehab stint. He'll throw about 75 pitches Tuesday and be re-evaluated for a possible return to Arizona's rotation.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Fedde’s arm, Hernandez’s HR push Nationals past D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX — It seemed that Erick Fedde’s spot in Washington’s starting rotation was in jeopardy now that three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg is close to his return from the injured list. After Sunday’s brilliant performance, that might not be the case. Fedde threw seven scoreless innings, Yadiel Hernandez hit a go-ahead,...
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Reds, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Giants continue their road swing versus National League Central opponents on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET when they visit the Reds. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 951 San Francisco...
MLBCBS Sports

San Francisco Giants

Bishop was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to May 12. The nature of Bishop's injury isn't known. He had posted an RBI, a double and one run scored across three games with High-A Eugene prior to the injury. April 7, 2021 04:28 PM. Giants' Hunter Bishop: Playing in...
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs

It’s funny how things work sometimes, and right now the Pittsburgh Pirates are the jovial ones after two straight walk-off wins over the visiting San Francisco Giants. The fourth and final game of the series at PNC Park is Sunday, and the Giants, who won the opener Thursday, are guaranteed they won’t win the series. Again.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Jacob Stallings injured, Pirates strand nine runners in loss to Giants

May 16—If the Pittsburgh Pirates were going to beat the San Francisco Giants, it would require the third walk-off win in as many games. Not only that, but the Pirates were without the player who hit the heroic home run Saturday night as catcher Jacob Stallings was removed from the game in the seventh inning with a left quad contusion.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Diamondbacks, Madison Bumgarner ready to visit Dodgers

Madison Bumgarner looks like his old self of late, turning back the clock with a dominating run of pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks. His latest chance to show he's still an elite ace comes Monday when the Diamondbacks open a four-game series on the road against the veteran's old nemesis, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Removed with right shoulder injury

Weaver left Sunday's game against the Nationals with right shoulder discomfort. Weaver allowed a hit and two walks while striking out three in four scoreless innings prior to his removal from Sunday's game. It's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for his next outing. Weaver tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road Friday against Colorado.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Buehler scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-2, 4.12 ERA, .99 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45 ERA, .90 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -195, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 7...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Wood gets fifth win as Giants top Pirates 4-1

Alex Wood allowed one run and struck out six over six innings to improve to 5-0, and the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a four-game series split with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Buster Posey had three hits, Mike Yastrzemski belted a two-run homer and three...