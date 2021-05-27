James Bond unshaken by Amazon's MGM takeover

One of the writers of the James Bond film franchise has expressed concern over the impending merger between Amazon and MGM. It was announced last week that Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer, the studio behind all previous entries in the Bond franchise (as well as the forthcoming No Time to Die) is being acquired by Amazon for $8.45bn (roughly £6bn).MGM does not own the exclusive rights to Bond, however: the deal will see Amazon own a 50 per cent share in the property. Eon productions is another key shareholder, and has the power of veto over everything from casting to dialogue.John Logan, a...