Business

James Bond unshaken by Amazon's MGM takeover

msn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Bond movie franchise looks certain to survive Amazon's takeover of the MGM film studios, and analysts say the whole deal should escape antitrust concerns, despite criticism from some U.S. politicians. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

MoviesDen of Geek

Skyfall Screenwriter Fears Amazon Could ‘Drain’ James Bond of Life

Screenwriter and producer John Logan has been around the Hollywood block. He cut his teeth in the 1990s on projects exactly about how Tinseltown can apply pressure on creative ambition—writing the first movie about the making of Citizen Kane with RKO 281—and he reached major success with credits on Gladiator and The Aviator. Yet if you asked him today which projects meant the most, he might say it was his James Bond contributions, Skyfall and Spectre.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

James Bond: ‘Amazon will definitely seek conversations about shared 007 universe on film and TV’

Since the launch of Disney +, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm have expanded their shared universes for the MCU and Star Wars to film and TV. And now that Amazon has bought James Bond studio MGM, could we see the same thing happening in the 007 world? Express.co.uk caught up with Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who is firmly convinced the tech giant will seek talks on such an issue.
Businesswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon Reportedly Wants James Bond To Be More Sci-Fi

The latest major shakeup in the movie industry comes from Amazon announcing their plans to acquire MGM and all the historic studio’s assets. This is a huge boon for the company for many reasons, bringing them such hit franchises as the Rocky series, but the biggest is easily the fact that it puts them in charge of the James Bond universe. This has led to a lot of speculation from 007 fans over how Amazon plans to tinker with the super-spy’s future films.
Businessimdb.com

‘Skyfall’ Writer Worries Amazon Will Destroy 007 Franchise After MGM Buy: ‘Bond Is Not Content’

John Logan, a three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter whose credits include the Daniel Craig-starring James Bond tentpoles “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” penned an essay for The New York Times expressing concern for the future of the 007 franchise in the wake of Amazon’s purchasing of MGM. As Logan writes, “With the acquisition of MGM and its movie catalogue, the online retail giant bought into the James Bond franchise. When I heard this news, a chill went through me…Bond isn’t just another franchise, not a Marvel or a DC; it is a family business that has been carefully nurtured and shepherded through the changing times by the Broccoli/Wilson family.”
MusicNME

MONSTA X’s Joohoney reveals ‘Gambler’ was inspired by ‘James Bond’ movies

MONSTA X member Joohoney has shared that the James Bond movie series inspired the group’s latest title track, ‘Gambler’. On ‘Gambler’, the six-member boyband tell a story of two lovers and their fatal attraction to one another, along with their readiness to risk it all for each other. Joohoney, who helped ot write, composed and arrange the single, told Femina that he felt the “sexiness of the [James Bond] movies really fit [the song] well”.
BusinessNo Film School

This 'Bond' Writer Isn't Happy About the Amazon Deal

Spectre writer John Logan speaks out. If you aren't aware already, we reported last week that MGM was bought in a landmark deal with Amazon for over $8 million. The purchase gives the online retail giant access to studio amenities and a huge catalog of beloved film and TV properties.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

James Bond screenwriter expresses concern over Amazon deal: ‘A chill went through me’

One of the writers of the James Bond film franchise has expressed concern over the impending merger between Amazon and MGM. It was announced last week that Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer, the studio behind all previous entries in the Bond franchise (as well as the forthcoming No Time to Die) is being acquired by Amazon for $8.45bn (roughly £6bn).MGM does not own the exclusive rights to Bond, however: the deal will see Amazon own a 50 per cent share in the property. Eon productions is another key shareholder, and has the power of veto over everything from casting to dialogue.John Logan, a...
TV Showsmediapost.com

Trying To Make Sense Of Amazon's Big MGM Content Buy

What is the value of video content? In the case of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios, this particular motherlode is worth $8.45 billion. That was the acquisition price announced jointly last week by Amazon and MGM. In the wake of the announcement, the deal was spun in the business news media as a dramatic stroke that will suddenly give Amazon a supply (or “tonnage,” if you will) of movies and TV shows that will greatly expand what it can offer to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon's MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond: The Impact of MGM’s Amazon Deal on the 007 Movie Franchise Explained EXCLUSIVE

Earlier this week, James Bond studio MGM was bought by tech giant Amazon for $8.45 billion. Since the announcement, movie fans have wondered what the deal will mean for the movie franchise in the future, aside from producer Barbara Broccoli’s commitment to continue making 007 movies for movie theaters around the world. Exclusively with Express.co.uk, Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who has interviewed key franchise players over the years, spoke out about what he thinks is going to happen.
Moviestechadvisor.com

New James Bond films will release in cinemas following Amazon MGM deal

The pair stated; “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience”. We assume that the films will go to Amazon Prime Video after the initial run in theatres, but the deal did not specify how soon after this would be. The next Bond film, No Time To Die, is due to release on 30 September in the UK, and 8 October in the US. It will be Daniel Craig’s last film of the series.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

James Bond 007 will return in theaters following Amazon’s MGM purchase, says Bond producers

With the news Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, it has left many wondering if James Bond’s next adventure No Time to Die and future films will be released exclusively on Amazon’s streaming service. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were quick to dispel any such notion however, promising James Bond will always be a theatrical event.
Businessthecinetalk.com

Amazon signs an Agreement to Acquire James Bond studio, MGM

One of the fastest-growing franchises, Amazon is looking forward to sealing another deal. Within 27 years of its foundation in 1994, it is now counted in the same list of multinational corporations like Google Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple. Amazon has been acquiring several other companies throughout the years and expanded...
TV Showswhathifi.com

Amazon to buy MGM studios (and James Bond) for $8.45 billion

Amazon has agreed to buy MGM, the Hollywood film studios famous for making the James Bond movies, for $8.45bn (£6bn). Last week we reported how the tech giant was said to be "weeks into negotiations" on the billion-dollar deal. Now that it's signed and sealed, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service could soon have access to some of the most iconic movies ever made.