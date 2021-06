When a Richmond council member characterizes a mother’s attempt to get information about her child’s education as an “attention-seeking political stunt,” serious questions arise about her intentions and integrity as an elected official. Left out of Ms. (Lauren) Cacciolia’s defamatory and meandering rant (“Critical race theory fight just political ploy,” The Westerly Sun, June 17) that bemoaned “unsubstantiated claims” without acknowledging her own ignorance are the following uncontradicted facts: The South Kingstown School District instructed me to submit all my questions to them as public records requests after they refused to answer my questions via email or phone. Then they scheduled a public meeting to openly discuss filing litigation against me because I did exactly as they instructed. They never called or emailed me to ask if they could answer my questions without the public records requests, even though they offered this help to others. The school even paid a PR firm to publicly smear me. That is certainly not “attention” anyone seeks. After three months of asking, the school still has not provided me the current and complete curriculum.