Stripe, Grab partner online payments GrabPay in Southeast Asia
Stripe has announced a partnership with Grab to enable businesses across Southeast Asia to offer consumers online payments through the GrabPay e-wallet. GrabPay allows merchants to connect to Grab users and improve retention by providing access to GrabRewards, its loyalty programme. Stripe’s partnership with Grab will enable businesses in Singapore and Malaysia to tap into the ecommerce growth by managing GrabPay, card payments, and other local payment methods within one single integration. GrabPay works with both Stripe Checkout and API integration, allowing merchants to support payments in both Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit currencies.thepaypers.com