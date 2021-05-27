Salt Security grabs USD 70 mln in Series C funding

Revolutionizing commissions automation with a new class of software, Spiff has raised more than $60 million in funding in less than a year. Led by Lightspeed Ventures Partners, the new round includes investments from Salesforce Ventures and Stripes, along with existing partner Norwest Venture Partners and all of the original investors. In total, Spiff has raised $68 million. This latest investment follows a year in which Spiff secured its Series A funding, deepened customer relationships, particularly those in sales and finance, and redesigned its flagship product, Spiff Commission Designer, making it the sales performance management industry’s first enterprise-grade compensation platform that is easier to use than a spreadsheet. For its accomplishments in 2020, G2, the peer-to-peer review site, named Spiff one of the top 10 fastest growing software companies of 2021 with the highest rankings across both the Sales Performance Management and Incentive Compensation Management categories.