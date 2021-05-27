Salt Security grabs USD 70 mln in Series C funding
US-based Salt Security, an API security company, has announced it has secured USD 70 million in Series C funding, led by Advent International. The funding was done through Advent Tech, with participation from Alkeon Capital and DFJ Growth. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, S Capital VC, and Y Combinator also participated in the round. Salt will use the funds to expand its global operations across R&D, sales and marketing, and customer success.thepaypers.com