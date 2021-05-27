Luminor Bank partners Worldline to upgrade its ATM network

Luminor Bank and Worldline have signed a five-year agreement under which Worldline will unify and upgrade Luminor’s current ATM network. According to the official press release, partnering with Worldline will allow Luminor to offer a more customer-friendly and newer ATM network for its customers. Currently, Luminor’s ATM network is operated on different models across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with some fully owned ATMs and some being outsourced to different service providers. Unifying the network will make it more efficient and will also provide the bank’s customers with consistent functionality and service across the Baltics.