Personal Finance

Luminor Bank partners Worldline to upgrade its ATM network

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuminor Bank and Worldline have signed a five-year agreement under which Worldline will unify and upgrade Luminor’s current ATM network. According to the official press release, partnering with Worldline will allow Luminor to offer a more customer-friendly and newer ATM network for its customers. Currently, Luminor’s ATM network is operated on different models across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with some fully owned ATMs and some being outsourced to different service providers. Unifying the network will make it more efficient and will also provide the bank’s customers with consistent functionality and service across the Baltics.

thepaypers.com
#Luminor Bank#Atms#Estonia#Lithuania#Service Providers#Luminor Customers#Atms#Models#Baltics#Latvia
Personal Finance

3S Money partners Raiffeisen Bank

Challenger bank 3S Money has announced that it is expanding its portfolio of banking partners to include Raiffeisen Bank International. The new partnership enables 3S Money to expand its reach into global markets, offering a wider variety of currencies to facilitate collections and payments. Raiffeisen Bank will be the main facilitator of Russian Ruble transactions, and central European currencies, whilst also facilitating their EUR transaction flow.
Business

Five Star Network Partners with Solera to Roll Out Qapter Estimating in France

Sidexa, a subsidiary of Solera Holdings Inc., today announced the renewal of a collaboration with its partner Five Star, one of the largest collision repair shop networks in France. Founded in 1993 and based in Mantes la Ville, Five Star is the European network of professional auto body shops from the Cromax paint brand in the Axalta Coating Systems group.
Business

Malaysian telco Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and RHB Bank Bhd have jointly bid for a digital bank licence, the companies said on Wednesday. Axiata’s e-wallet unit, Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement with RHB to form a consortium to apply for a licence under the central bank’s framework, the companies said in a joint statement.
Markets

Token Tuesday: Digital Bank Revolut Adds More Digital Assets for Trading

Digital bank Revolut says that over the next several weeks that it will be adding new digital assets for trading each Tuesday. Revolut states that “Token Tuesdays will add new cryptocurrencies to the 21 tokens already supported in the banking app. The bank states that it continues to respond to customers’ requests for additional crypto offerings. The move is most likely seeking to keep crypto-interested clients in-app as opposed to trading on other crypto exchanges.
Business

Ria Money Transfer partners Mooney

Ria Money Transfer has announced the extension of its distribution network through a strategic collaboration with Mooney, one of Italy’s foremost proximity banking and payments companies. According to the press release, the partnership enables Ria to deliver its key principles of convenience, simplicity, and value for money to Mooney’s nationwide...
Business

Worldline Set to Acquire Greece-based Network Services Provider Cardlink

Worldline, (Euronext: WLN) a European payments and transactional services firm, announced on Friday it is set to acquire Greece-based network services provider, Cardlink. Worldline claims that Cardlink is the leading Greek Network Services Provider (NSP) with an above 240,000 POS fleet (46% of POS transactions), managing c. 500 million transactions a year (53% MSV market share).
Business

Nokia Wins Network Security and Upgrade Contract from T-Mobile

T-Mobile Netherlands has signed Nokia (NOK) as a strategic partner. Nokia will secure T-Mobile’s network against cyber threats and also help accelerate the telecom operator’s digital transformation. T-Mobile Netherlands is the Dutch sister company of T-Mobile US (TMUS). Both are controlled by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. Finland-based Nokia sells telecom network...
Personal Finance

Minority mortgage bankers group partners with Fulton Bank

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America announced a partnership with Fulton Bank, an important lending sponsor in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change in meeting the housing needs of underserved communities and developing a more diverse mortgage workforce. “Fulton Bank is stepping up their commitment to workplace...
Markets

BOTS Acquires ATM Network, Launches Growth Strategy to Deploy Bitcoin ATMs

BOTS positions itself to capitalize on mass-market adoption of digital assets through its Bitcoin ATM patents. Crypto ATM market size is expected to grow at an average CAGR of 54.7% over the next 4 years to $176.8 million. BOTS, Inc., a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized...
Technology

NorthOne partners The Bancorp Bank and Galileo Technologies

NorthOne has partnered with The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC, to provide banking services to NorthOne’s customer base, and with Galileo Technologies. NorthOne is a financial technology provider, not a bank, therefore, the banking services are provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC. The challenger banking app has eliminated non-sufficient funds...
pymnts

Agora Services, i2c Partner On Digital Banking For CUs, Community Banks

Challenger bank Agora Services has partnered with digital payment and online banking company i2c Inc. to “provide modern digital first issuing and processing” for credit unions and community banks. “Challenger banks are encroaching on community banks and credit unions by providing a digitally native user experience that meets the needs...
Business

Inseego-Net4 Partner to Drive 5G Private Networks Across Europe

5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions provider (NASDAQ: INSG) collaborated with IoT solutions systems integrator Net4 to drive the distribution of 5G private networks for enterprise customers across the U.K. and Europe. Inseego's integrated end-to-end private 5G solution will enable many new use cases for enterprise customers. The joint solution will...
Software

Juniper Networks upgrades its Apstra intent-based networking software

Juniper Networks is releasing the latest version of its Apstra intent-based networking software that includes new monitoring features and configuration templates as well as better integration with VMware’s NSX virtualization and security platform. In January, Juniper bought Apstra and its Apstra Operating System (AOS), which was developed from the start...
Reuters

Israel's Partner Comms sees boost from fibre-optics network

Israeli telecoms group Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) posted a 50% decline in first-quarter net profit and said it expected the negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic to continue in the second quarter, while its internet and TV services grow. Partner , Israel's second-largest mobile operator, said on Wednesday it earned 5...
pymnts

FinTech Partners Ease Banks Into Blockchain

Bank-FinTech partnerships can provide valuable guidance and technology for financial institutions to modernize and even dip their toes into emerging tools like blockchain. This week’s roundup finds fresh support for collaboration to boost open banking adoption. Customers Bank Embraces Blockchain With Tassat. With a focus on B2B payments digitization and...
Economy

Bank of Korea seeks tech partner to build central bank digital currency

South Korea’s central bank is moving forward with its national digital currency plans as it now looks for a technology supplier to design a pilot platform for the digital won. The Bank of Korea announced that it launched a bidding process to choose a tech partner for studying the practicalities...
Small Business

Customers Bank Partners with Tassat to Implement a Blockchain-Based B2B Payments Network to Meet Needs of Business Clients

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) a bank holding company, and Tassat, a global provider of blockchain technologies for digital payments, today announced that Customers Bank will use Tassat’s proprietary platform TassatPay® Network, which features real-time B2B payments and integration of digital and legacy payment rails. The partnership will deliver enhanced payments functionality for the bank’s business clients and low-cost core deposit growth for the bank.
pymnts

Prelim Upgrades Biz Banking Onboarding Platform For FIs

Prelim, which helps financial institutions (FIs) automate the customer experience from onboarding to servicing, upgraded digital account opening (DAO) functionalities for corporate banking accounts, according to a Thursday (May 20) announcement. The firm also unveiled a “Status Center” tool that helps institutions better handle client data to make pre-approvals and...