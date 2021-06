Hoolah, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Fintech, has partnered with BridgerPay – a payments platform that operates in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. According to a not from the company, hoolah is the first and only BNPL provider in Asia to partner with BridgerPay to offer merchants a “hyper-localized payment proposition.” hoolah’s partnership with BridgerPay is expected to expand to other markets in Asia later this year. hoola said it is planning to launch in Thailand and the Philippines.