Thursday to offer up temps near normal, dry conditions

By Kevin
thorntonweather.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pretty good looking day ahead for us with relatively calm conditions and comfortable temps. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, conditions won’t be as warm or as dry. For today, we will have a bit of cloud cover early on then that will ease leading to mostly sunny skies for most of the day. We will remain dry today but with some breezy east winds, mainly this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s.

www.thorntonweather.com
