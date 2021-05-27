Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

NEC Payments partners Netcetera for payment security protocol

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBahrain-based NEC Payments has teamed up with Netcetera for payment security protocols. According to the official press release, in order to guarantee their customers a better transaction security, NEC Payments wanted to implement the latest 3D Secure protocol 2.2. NEC Payments connected with Netcetera via contacts at Mastercard Europe and requested their help in the latest 3DS implementation. Therefore, Netcetera worked with NEC Payments to build a tailored ACS solution which supported 3-D Secure protocol 2.2 in line with SCA.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nec#Mobile Payment#Security#Implementation#Mobile Customers#Acs#Sca#Mastercard Europe#Major Card Issuers#3 D Secure#3ds#Contacts#Version
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Technologyaustinnews.net

Perk Labs Partners with BitPay to Accept Cryptocurrency Payment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ('Perk' or 'the Company'), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated specialty products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BitPay, the world's largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. BitPay is used by brands such as Twitch, AT&T and Dish Networks. As a result of this partnership, Perk Hero will accept a number of cryptocurrency payments including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Dogecoin to cater to the growing demand.
Businessfinextra.com

Signicat buys SCA specialist Encap Security

Nordic digital identify firm Signicat has acquired Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) specialist Encap Security from AllClear ID. Financial terms were not disclosed. Founded in 2006, Encap Security was spun out from a project by Norwegian banks to create a software-based mobile ID solution. The firm's SCA platform is used across...
Businessfinextra.com

Visa invests in LoginID to accelerate Fido-certified SCA

Visa has invested in LoginID, the startup behind a series of APIs and SDKs that make it easy for firms to integrate Fido-certified biometric authentication steps into their sites and apps. The size of the investment - which comes after a recent $6 million seed round for LoginID - has...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Fraudio, a Cloud Native, AI enabled Payment Fraud Detection Solution, Secures $3.3M via Seed Round

a startup founded by experts from the Dutch payment ecosystem, has reportedly secured $3.3 million in capital via a seed round. The Fraudio team claims that they’ve spent two years developing a Cloud native, centralized AI and machine learning payment fraud detection solution for the payments ecosystem. The solution can be used by payment-service-providers (PSPs), acquirers, issuers, processors, card schemes and large merchants that operate their own checkout or gateway.
Economythepaypers.com

CWB partners Intellect Global Transaction Banking to improve its payments service

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) has partnered with Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) to improve its payments and cash management services. iGTB will provide CWB with its cloud-based Payments Service Hub (PSH), powered by Microsoft Azure, that will enable more efficient payment capabilities and opportunities to meet the needs of Canadian business owners, as it is detailed in the official press release.
Retailfinextra.com

Addressing bank's International payment technology problems.

The International Payments industry is being disrupted. High growth new technologies and payment methods were high pre covid. However, Covid has seen an explosion in this growth. Many banks and other providers were well behind in addressing digital customer experiences, automated regulation and compliance and straight-through payment processes. Banks have been moving towards fintech partnerships and once again need to accelerate this process.
Credits & Loansretailers.com

Payment Processing

If you’ve been following the process of settling the class action lawsuit against Visa and MasterCard, you may have noticed that everything stalled. This was in part due to Covid and various organizations going to remote work and in part to the process of getting all of the parties to sign off on their aspects of the settlement decision.
Businessthepaypers.com

Newegg, Quadpay partner to offer BNPL instalment payments

Quadpay has partnered with Newegg, an online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics. According to the press release, the partnership will give Newegg access to Quadpay’s Buy Now, Pay Later instalment payment service. Newegg is a tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 40 million registered customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, as well as entertainment, smart home and gaming products.
Businessthepaypers.com

Paystand, Sage partner for B2B payments

Blockchain-enabled B2B payments platform Paystand has partnered with cloud business management solutions provider Sage. The partnership enables a ‘Venmo for businesses’ through Paystand’s B2B payment network, which is now integrated with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system and is available via the Sage Intacct Marketplace. Sage Intacct customers will be able to create a ‘self-driving money’ experience for their customers and receive payments instantly across Paystand’s zero-fee bank network. The Paystand Sage integration also gives Sage Intacct customers a modern Payments-as-a-Service model, which moves them off the legacy banking infrastructure and provides a cloud-based payment platform that unlocks scalability and helps finance teams improve margin and operating cash flow.
Businessu.today

Ripple Partner Ria Money Transfer Teams Up with Leading Payment Platform Mooney

A leading company for transnational remittances, Ria Money Transfer—a Ripple customer and a Euronet Worldwide subsidiary—spreads the word about a partnership with leading company Mooney, as mentioned in a recently published press release. Mooney is one of the leading companies in Italy that combines banking and payment services. Ria Money...
Economythepaypers.com

Stripe, Grab partner online payments GrabPay in Southeast Asia

Stripe has announced a partnership with Grab to enable businesses across Southeast Asia to offer consumers online payments through the GrabPay e-wallet. GrabPay allows merchants to connect to Grab users and improve retention by providing access to GrabRewards, its loyalty programme. Stripe’s partnership with Grab will enable businesses in Singapore and Malaysia to tap into the ecommerce growth by managing GrabPay, card payments, and other local payment methods within one single integration. GrabPay works with both Stripe Checkout and API integration, allowing merchants to support payments in both Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit currencies.
Retailaithority.com

REPAY Partners With Paysafe to Enable US Merchants to Accept Online Cash Payments

Consumers will have access to 60,000 retail locations to make online cash payments to merchants on the REPAY platform using Paysafe’s Paysafecash solution, with transactions recorded in real time. Repay Holdings Corporation, a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced a partnership with Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, to...
Businessthepaypers.com

Tink, Wealthify partner for investment payments

UK-based digital investment platform Wealthify has partnered with Open Banking platform Tink for payment initiation services, according to the official press release. The partnership, which is already live, sees Tink’s payment initiation service (PIS) technology embedded in the Wealthify app. This enables investors to transfer an initial investment sum during the onboarding process and make additional payments to top-up their accounts. Previously, this was a manual process where people had to initiate the payment separately, by going to their own bank’s app or web service. Now, investors can consent to connect to their bank account in the Wealthify app or web page and complete their payment in a few steps.
Economypymnts.com

Optimizing SMB Payments

BigCommerce: SMBs Tap Trusted Payment Providers To Curb Cart Abandonment. Curbing cart abandonment is a matter of survival for SMBs selling online. In the Optimizing SMB Payments Report, BigCommerce’s Chad Jaben explains the importance of offering SMBs a choice of 600-plus payment providers to boost the trust and sense of security that keeps their customers happy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apple Seeks BizDev Exec to Find Payments Partners, Including Crypto

Apple is looking for a business-development manager with experience in alternative payments -- and that definition includes cryptocurrency. An ad on the Cupertino, Calif., tech giant's website says the Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce team is looking for a bizdev manager to find and negotiate partnerships in alternative payments. "We...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK Payments Fintech Paysend Secures $125M via Series B led by One Peak

UK’s Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and global payments platform, has finalized a $125 million Series B round that was led by One Peak, along with contributions from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play. The capital raised from Paysend‘s investment round...
Businessthepaypers.com

FINOM, Klarna partner for instant invoice payment

B2B financial services startup FINOM and Klarna have partnered with the goal to collect invoices faster and improve cash flows in Italy, according to aziendabanca.it. Klarna has made available its Open Banking technology, while FINOM has developed a new way to pay electronic invoices, aggregating bank data thanks to AIS (account information services) and PIS (payment initiation service). The access details to bank accounts are always managed by the banks where the accounts are open and are never shared with either FINOM or Klarna.
Businessthepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide, JP Morgan partner for payment options in Europe

ACI Worldwide has partnered with JP Morgan to enable Europe-based merchants to deliver in-store payment acceptance capabilities to their customers. Through this collaboration, merchants will have a pre-certified and easy-to-onboard service combining JP Morgan’s Europe-based acquiring platform with the ACI Omni-Commerce solution to deliver in-store payment acceptance capabilities. ACI Omni-Commerce...