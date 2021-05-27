NEC Payments partners Netcetera for payment security protocol

UK-based digital investment platform Wealthify has partnered with Open Banking platform Tink for payment initiation services, according to the official press release. The partnership, which is already live, sees Tink’s payment initiation service (PIS) technology embedded in the Wealthify app. This enables investors to transfer an initial investment sum during the onboarding process and make additional payments to top-up their accounts. Previously, this was a manual process where people had to initiate the payment separately, by going to their own bank’s app or web service. Now, investors can consent to connect to their bank account in the Wealthify app or web page and complete their payment in a few steps.