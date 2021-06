NICO Exchange, owned by ‘Mount Nico Corp Ltd.’, announces its breakthrough development on crypto-currency assets exchange platform. The bullish wave of Ethereum continues after breaking USD3,000 peaking at USD4172.10 in May 2021 according to CoinDesk’s data making Ethereum currently the second largest crypto-currency in market value following Bitcoin. Coin Metrics also reported that the price of Bitcoin rose above USD 60,000 in April showing vibrant activities and opportunities in the crypto-currency market. In the first few months of 2021 the value of Bitcoin doubles and Ethereum leaps by 4 times the market is expecting new crypto-currency and opportunities to emerge in excitement.