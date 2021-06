Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WisdomTree, an exchange traded fund ("ETF") and exchange traded product ("ETP") sponsor, has announced its physically-backed bitcoin and ether ETPs have listed on Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam. WisdomTree Bitcoin (BTCW) and WisdomTree Ethereum (ETHW) each have a total expense ratio of 0.95% and are already listed on Germany's Börse Xetra and SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange.