BAAR, Switzerland and VERONA, Italy, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building off of the success of expansion into the United States, Australia and New Zealand, TCG Process has selected Luigi Petucco and Andrea Cunegatti to lead the company's growth into Italy. Luigi will focus on commercial business growth while Andrea aims to support partners and customers from a technical perspective. They bring a combined 40 years of experience and knowledge in the process automation space, as well as market insight on the Italian region.