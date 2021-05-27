Cancel
Jordan Spieth: "Phil Mickelson, it's incredible"

Cover picture for the article

Jordan Spieth congratulates to Phil Mickelson for the Pga Championship. “I actually know where it is now that I mention it. I have the Sports Illustrated when he – the jump when he won the (2004) Masters, when he was in mid-air six feet off the ground, with his signature on it.

PGA Championship
Golf
Northern Ireland
Dubai
Scotland
Sports
San Diego, CAmilwaukeesun.com

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption into US Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson has received a rare special exemption into the 121st US Open, where he will try to complete a career Grand Slam, the US Golf Association said on Friday. The 50-year-old American left-hander has never won the US Open but has finished second a record six...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Major Championship Win

Phil Mickelson made golf history on Sunday afternoon. The 50-year-old golfer became the oldest player to ever win a major championship. Mickelson, who won his sixth major championship, took home the title at the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Mickelson, whose last major championship win came...
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.
The Associated Press

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Brooks Koepka’s Contemporaries Will Be Rooting Hard For Phil Mickelson

You know that Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, et al are rooting for Phil Mickelson to take down Brooks Koepka. Because if Brooks Koepka wins his fifth major at the 103rd PGA Championship – his fifth since 2017, he puts his contemporaries to shame. He...
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego's Phil Mickelson Does What No Golfer Has Done

So how did San Diego’s 50-year-old Phil Mickelson do something that no golfer has done before?. How did he become the oldest golfer to ever win a major championship?. In his remarks afterward winning the US PGA Championship, just yards from a beach not that much different from the beaches here in his hometown, Phil said he believed it was possible despite everything saying it wasn’t.
What is a ‘Pelz Draw?’ Phil Mickelson’s secret weapon, explained

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — It was the shot he knew he could turn to when the pressure of protecting his dwindling lead was at its height, like on the 15th hole, when the day was turning late and he needed to stop the bleeding. The “Pelz Draw,” he was overheard calling it on the broadcast. That’s just the shot he needs.
Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
Sam Burns leads AT&T Byron Nelson with sights on second TOUR win

MCKINNEY, Texas — The last group of the AT&T Byron Nelson includes a player with no wins on the PGA TOUR and a player who just got his first. The tee time Sunday for Sam Burns and K.H. Lee was moved to 10 a.m. to avoid the rain expected later in North Texas. That means Burns and Lee have even less time to ponder their circumstances, which for Lee means his first TOUR win and a berth next week in the PGA Championship.
Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson

Sam Burns is rolling again with the second-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson in his first start since getting his first PGA Tour victory. McKINNEY, Texas (AP) -- Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again.
Monday Finish: K.H. Lee win worth wait at AT&T Byron Nelson

K.H. Lee and his wife celebrate his victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) K.H. Lee birdies four of the first six holes to seize control of the AT&T Byron Nelson, then rides out a long rain delay to finish off his first victory in his 80th PGA TOUR start.
Why Jordan Spieth’s ‘disappointing’ finish at AT&T Byron Nelson could bode well for him at PGA Championship

McKINNEY, Texas — Long before lightning halted play at 1:52 p.m. Sunday and the rivers started rising, threatening to wash out three days of happy memories if not a bridge or two at TPC Craig Ranch, the AT&T Byron Nelson was over for Jordan Spieth. Any hope of catching K.H. Lee dissipated before the deluge. His 10th attempt at his hometown tournament was his best, with a few signature moments, but it came up short, nonetheless.