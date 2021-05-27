Hey everyone, San Luis Obispo County is finally famous, again!. But it's not for wine, beautiful beaches, and outdoor recreational opportunities. It's not for being the home of the Happiest Place in America. Although, we might get tagged as the Grumpiest Place in America, if you listen to the disgruntled members of the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo (RPSLO) who happen to own a majority of members on the county Board of Supervisors—although you wouldn't know it by the level of whining coming out of their mouths.