I am currently 25 years old, rapidly riding towards 26 and my life is a mess. I do not have it all figured out. I have nothing figured out actually, but I feel this pressure to. I find myself asking when I'm feeling anxious, why. We have this clock that starts ticking the day we are born, and society somehow decided on what goes where. Why it has done that? I have no clue. But we have somehow submitted to this timeline of when you should do what, or even when you are 'allowed' to do what. When the time is 'right'. When you've lived enough for it, to deserve it.