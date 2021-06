Residents of San Luis Obispo, California have to bid farewell to another anchor at KSBY. Melissa Newman signed off from the NBC/CW Plus affiliate, becoming the latest in a series of KSBY personalities leaving the station. The news about Newman leaving was, of course, met with dejection from regular viewers. They have a lot of questions, especially about where Melissa Newman is going next. Here’s what the journalist and weather anchor had to say about her departure from KSBY.