CHEROKEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the escape of two inmates from a Kansas county jail have made an arrest. On Thursday following the execution of a search warrant at her home, deputies arrested 26-year-old Tasha (Young) Taylor of Weir on allegations of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Escape (2 counts), Felony Aiding a Fugitive (2 counts), and Obstructing Justice as part ongoing investigation into the Monday night escape of Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf from the Cherokee County Kansas Jail.