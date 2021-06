All employees at SAP will now be allowed to opt for whichever work location they choose even after the pandemic ends. The pandemic impact on workstyles continues to reverberate through the tech industry, with SAP the latest company to announce changes to its work policies to give employees more flexibility. SAP is adopting a 100% flex work plan so that its 102,400 employees around the world can opt to work from home, at the office, or remotely .