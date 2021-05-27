Cancel
Blue Jays: Looking back at high valued draft picks who didn't sign

By Tyson Shushkewich
Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, the Toronto Blue Jays have done very well in the amateur draft, selecting top prospects Austin Martin, Alek Manoah, and Jordan Groshans while building a top ten farm system. While the Blue Jays have had their fair share of draft successes and busts in recent memory, some players just didn’t end up signing on the dotted line when the deadline came and went even though they were selected high in the draft.

