Amplify the voice of hip-hop in our community

Dr. Jessica Clemons, or Dr. Jess as she’s more commonly referred to as by the culture, has developed a reputation for being the bridge between the Black community and mental wellness. While some may recognize her from her appearances on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, Dr. Jess has been featured on other outlets such as Forbes, REVOLT and CBS This Morning to discuss racism as a public health issue, as well as COVID-19’s mental health impacts on Black people. After graduating from Tuskegee University and Weill Cornell Medical College, Dr. Jess has been making waves in entertainment, specifically with VH1’s In Session: Live With Dr. Jess, the first television programming of its kind.