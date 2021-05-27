Amplify the voice of hip-hop in our community
The No. 1 selling genre of music in the world is pop music, largely in part to the No. 2 genre of music in the world, hip-hop. In 2006, media giants like Viacom and Clear Channel started believing in the earning potential of hip-hop. Viacom staked their claim by green-lighting shows like Flavor of Love on their previously all-pop network. Clear Channel did the same by allowing artists like Kanye West to grace their airwaves for the first time in 10-plus years.www.newtimesslo.com