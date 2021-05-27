Amplify the voice of hip-hop in our community

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe No. 1 selling genre of music in the world is pop music, largely in part to the No. 2 genre of music in the world, hip-hop. In 2006, media giants like Viacom and Clear Channel started believing in the earning potential of hip-hop. Viacom staked their claim by green-lighting shows like Flavor of Love on their previously all-pop network. Clear Channel did the same by allowing artists like Kanye West to grace their airwaves for the first time in 10-plus years.

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicedm.com

How the Women Behind Wakaan Amplify Female Voices in a Scene Dominated by Men

Operating in a genre dominated by men, it's two women who are propelling the engine of freeform electronic music from behind the scenes. Chloe Suit and Emily Mitchell helm Wakaan as its Marketing Director and Merchandise Director, respectively. Wakaan was launched in 2015 by famed bass music producer and entrepreneur Liquid Stranger, or Martin Stääf, who has since grown the organization into a powerhouse record label and music festival proprietor.
MinoritiesLaredo Morning Times

Spotify Launches Frequency, a New Initiative Aimed at Amplifying Black Voices

Spotify announced Tuesday its intention to invest in and amplify Black voices by launching Frequency, an initiative aimed at celebrating established and emerging Black artists and fostering community and culture in the realms of fashion, tech and business as well as music. As part of the initial wave, Spotify announced...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Asian American hip hop artists create album dedicated to AAPI history

ATLANTA - Two hip-hop artists are using their talents to educate listeners on Asian-American history. Atlanta-based Alan Z and Los Angeles-based Jason Chu set out to create the first hip-hop album, dedicated solely to Asian-American history, culture, celebrations, and discrimination. The album, "Face Value," features other Asian American and Pacific...
MusicDJBooth

Getting Honest About Legacy & Creativity

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. In 2010, The Glitch Mob released Drink the Sea, a beacon from the Los Angeles beat scene. The debut album from the electronic trio consisting of edIT, Ooah, and Boreta was a pioneering moment in the electronic and dance spaces. Gargantuan sounds drove the album, but it was the chemistry between the trio that truly gave the record its staying power.
Hip Hopthisis50.com

Hip Hop Artist Semaj The Poet Is Making A Name For Himself

Born and raised in the Bay Area of California, Semaj the Poet, is looking to make a name for himself in the hip hop music industry. Ever since he was eight years old, music has consumed much of Semaj’s life. He began by playing the piano with his father and transitioned into a musical a few years later. Fast forward years down the road and Semaj is a full-fledged artist in the making.
CelebritiesComplex

Celebrated Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead at 54

Chi Modu, the man behind some of hip-hop’s most famous photographs, has died at age 54. The tragic news was announced Saturday afternoon on his official Instagram: “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight,” the post read, which listed the year of his birth and death. “The family request privacy at this time.”
MusicHipHopDX.com

Logic & Madlib Drop 'Mafia Music' Ahead Of MadGic Album

Logic came out of rap retirement in April and formed a duo with Madlib as MadGic later that month. The rapper-producer duo dropped two tracks together, “Mars Only Pt. 3” and “Raddest Dad,” then returned with another new song on Monday (May 30) called “Mafia Music.”. On the four-minute track,...
Musichotspotatl.com

Heating Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s 2021 Summer Music Preview

With the summer season soon to be upon us next month, along with June being Black Music Month, the anticipation is high for a number of music releases. Beyond June and going deep into the third quarter, we take a look at what listeners will no doubt be clamoring for this summer.
Celebritiesfoxla.com

Building financial resilience through Hip Hop

'Pockets Change' explores teaching people, especially those who are young and live in communities of color, how to manage today's finances to build a better tomorrow. Michaela talked to two of the group's major players.
Hip Hopbtrtoday.com

Stop The Hate World Hip Hop Mix

Yeah um, stop the hate, the ignorance and the nonsense. You know where it gets you? Nowhere! Think about the consequences when you’re about to do something crazy. Find empathy for other people. On that note, cool off to these great sounds of World Hip Hop music. Lyrics and sounds for your ears not to fear. Let’s go!! Hope you had a great weekend.
MinoritiesHypebae

Dr. Jessica Clemons on Bridging the Gap Between Mental Health, Black Culture and the Hip Hop Community

Dr. Jessica Clemons, or Dr. Jess as she’s more commonly referred to as by the culture, has developed a reputation for being the bridge between the Black community and mental wellness. While some may recognize her from her appearances on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, Dr. Jess has been featured on other outlets such as Forbes, REVOLT and CBS This Morning to discuss racism as a public health issue, as well as COVID-19’s mental health impacts on Black people. After graduating from Tuskegee University and Weill Cornell Medical College, Dr. Jess has been making waves in entertainment, specifically with VH1’s In Session: Live With Dr. Jess, the first television programming of its kind.
Musicsportsgrindentertainment.com

Multi-Talented Singer Sauvi DuVin is a Connoisseur of Wine and R&B

Captivating, dynamic and spellbinding are the words being used to describe singer/songwriter Sauvi DuVin. At times brilliant and at times unique, Sauvi DuVin is relentlessly engaging. Her incredible voice, magnetic delivery, and irresistible personality have already earned her acclaim among music aficionados globally. She is a wine connoisseur. And just how it takes time to develop fine wine, the songstress takes her time and dedication to create captivating songs that touch the soul.
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021: 5 Nas Lyrics That Clearly Inspired Today’s Top Hip-Hop Artists

In 1991, social media wasn’t even a thing. Thankfully, a teenaged Nas didn’t need to go viral on the Internet to establish himself as a lyrical prodigy. Thirty years after he took the streets by storm with his razor-sharp mic skills, the Queenbridge legend’s flow is still a national treasure, one reason why he’s been nominated for a 2021 BET Awards Album of the Year nomination for King’s Disease. From the nostalgia-filled reunion of his 90s co-conspirators Foxy Brown, AZ and Cormega (“Full Circle”), to fresh collabs with today’s hottest stars, including 2021 BET Awards nominees Lil Durk (Best Video with Drake, “Laugh Now Cry Later”) Anderson .Paak (Best Group with Silk Sonic), Nas continues to inspire the game’s best writers.
Theater & Dancetoronto.com

Dance artists make short film to amplify Canadian Black voices

Toronto dance artist Esie Mensah hopes to amplify Canadian Black voices with the release of her latest short film project, which was commissioned by Fall for Dance North ((FFDN) and Harbourfront Centre. The film, called “TESSEL,” will be streamed free on Tuesday, June 1 at www.tessel.film. “TESSEL” features 14 Black...
Hip Hopbtrtoday.com

Back To Normal World Hip Hop Mix

Salute to everyone on the check in. Yes, another dope episode of World Hip Hop is ready for your listening pleasure. As we continue to process the madness upon us, not just the pandemic, but folks acting out some weird random criminal behavior, we still have to settle down and be smart about when and where to have a good time. It seems hard to do these days, but thank god for the music! Let’s go!!!