Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sichuan Energy Regulator to Meet to Discuss Bitcoin Mining: Report

By Jamie Crawley
CoinDesk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome mines in Sichuan are operating as usual despite the recent crackdown, Global Times reported. The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown. The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's...

www.coindesk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mines#Mining Companies#Energy Industry#Financial Institutions#Electricity#Global Times#People S Daily#Chinese Communist Party#Bitcoin Mining#Mining Activities#Chinese Regulators#Hydropower#Crackdown#Nationwide#Country#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin unlikely to escape regulation, Riksbank governor says

(June 1): Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to dodge regulatory oversight as supervisory authorities respond to the sheer popularity of the phenomenon, according to the governor of Sweden’s central bank. Though monetary policy officials have voiced near universal skepticism toward Bitcoin and its rivals, cryptocurrencies have continued to build...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Analysis-China's Banks Are Bursting With Dollars, and That's a Worry

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. Boosted by surging export receipts and investment flows, the value of foreign...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Chinawtvbam.com

China’s Xi calls for greater global media reach

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China President Xi Jinping said the country must improve the way it tells its “stories” to a global audience as it seeks to develop an international voice that reflects its status on the world stage, official news agency Xinhua reported. Speaking at a Communist Party study meeting,...
Economydecrypt.co

Turkey's Central Bank Weighs In on Bitcoin Energy Concerns as Regulation Looms

Turkey awaits new regulations on crypto from its policy makers. A recent report by the country's central bank outlined various concerns that regulators are considering. The bank highlighted the environmental impact of Bitcoin for the first time. The Central Bank of Turkey, which is currently working with the other government...
EconomyNew York Post

Greedy Wall Street giants won’t fare well in Xi Jinping’s China

Congrats to America’s finance bros for finally getting their reward from the Chinese Communist Party. But surely, after obediently lobbying in favor of opening up to Beijing for decades, Wall Street deserved more than it received. Two finance giants, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, can now operate wealth-management businesses on the...
Marketsblockchain.news

Bitcoin Miners from Inner Mongolia and Sichuan Are Selling BTC Mining Tools

Bitcoin miners from the Chinese regions of Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, and others are beginning to sell off their mining hardware to not step into the red line of the law. According to Wu Blockchain- the Chinese journalist's post on Twitter last Saturday, there were numbers of crypto mining gears listed for sale on the trading site Xianyu, which is considered the country’s largest online second-hand commodity trading platform.
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's Central Bank Tries to Stop Surge in Currency's Value

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

China raises reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced Monday that it will raise the reserve requirement ratio for foreign currency deposits by 2 percentage points from the current 5 percent to 7 percent, beginning June 15. The move aims to strengthen the liquidity management of foreign currencies in financial...
CurrenciesBloomberg

Bitcoin Unlikely to Dodge Regulation for Long, Sweden Says

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to escape regulatory oversight as supervisory authorities respond to the sheer popularity of the phenomenon, according to the governor of Sweden’s central bank. Though monetary policy officials have voiced near universal skepticism toward Bitcoin and its rivals,...
Energy Industrybeincrypto.com

Subsidized Energy Powers Argentine Crypto Mining Boom

Cryptocurrency miners in Argentina are taking advantage of the country’s subsidized electricity to reap outsized returns. This year, countries around the world have been experiencing crypto mining booms. Ultra-low utility rates and the resurgence of capital controls fuel the current one in Argentina. “Even after bitcoin’s (BTC) price correction, the cost of electricity for anyone mining from their house is still a fraction of the total revenue generated,” said Nicolas Bourbon, a digital currency miner from Buenos Aires.
Marketstronweekly.com

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Sharpest Decline of the year

Bitcoin [BTC] mining difficulty took a sharp decline last weekend after a significant fall in the cryptocurrency network’s hash rate. This marked the largest decline in the difficulty figure this year. According to the latest stats on the same show that Bitcoin’s mining difficulty had adjusted to 21.05 trillion at...
Economycryptonewspipe.com

Former PBOC Official Says Digital Yuan Not Developed to Monitor Transactions

A former official of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) argued that contrary to opinions about China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan was not developed for monitoring purposes. Digital Yuan Not For Tracking Citizens’ Payments According to Bloomberg on May 30, Yao Qian, the former director of the PBOC’s Digital Currency Institute.
Worldyicaiglobal.com

Yuan Cools After PBOC Reveals Forex Reserve Ratio Hike to 7% on June 15

(Yicai Global) June 1 -- The Chinese yuan paused its appreciation streak that had made the currency stronger than it has been for three years after the central bank announced a rare foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio hike, taking effect from June 15. The People's Bank of China will raise...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Carbon-trading program may give China pricing power - Global Times

(May 31): With China's national-level carbon trading program ready to start by the end of June, domestic and foreign experts put high hopes on China's role in achieving carbon neutrality worldwide. China is also expected to gain strong pricing power, given its unprecedented efforts to cut carbon emissions, experts said on Sunday, Global Times reported.
Economyinvesting.com

The China Issue: Bond Defaults Continue To Soar As Credit Tightens

Many longtime readers know that I’ve remained skeptical about China’s economy for a couple years now. And while the mainstream financial media hasn’t worried much over China’s economic future—I still do. That’s because China’s growth is extremely important to the global economy (especially since 2008). It has more-or-less carried the...
Industrycryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Mining Soars in Argentina Amid Cheap, Subsidized Energy

Cheap electricity has propelled Bitcoin mining in Argentina. Miners are even working from their homes as electricity bills are barely 2 – 3% of the average monthly income in the country. BTC miners in Argentina are thriving by taking advantage of cheap, subsidized energy. Countries with low utility rates have...
ChinaBloomberg

Digital Yuan Not Intended as Surveillance Tool: Ex-PBOC Official

Monitoring the payments of citizens was never China’s motivation for developing a sovereign digital currency, a former central bank official said Sunday. China began to develop the digital yuan to counter the impact of private payment platforms that have become increasingly popular, said Yao Qian, former director of the digital currency institute at the People’s Bank of China, during a panel at the International Finance Forum in Beijing.