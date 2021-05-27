UK’s P2P Lender Blend Network Says Current Housing Market, Economic Conditions are Favorable to the Clients they Serve
UK-based Blend Network, an online P2P lender, reveals that April 2021 saw the largest monthly rise in United Kingdom’s house prices since February 2004. According to the Nationwide House Price Index, average UK house prices increased by 2.1% in April compared to March after the Chancellor Mr. Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures to support local buyers, Blend Network noted while adding that these include everything from a stamp duty holiday extension, to a new mortgage guarantee scheme “to help people with a 5% deposit get on the property ladder.”www.crowdfundinsider.com