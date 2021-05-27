Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK’s P2P Lender Blend Network Says Current Housing Market, Economic Conditions are Favorable to the Clients they Serve

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based Blend Network, an online P2P lender, reveals that April 2021 saw the largest monthly rise in United Kingdom’s house prices since February 2004. According to the Nationwide House Price Index, average UK house prices increased by 2.1% in April compared to March after the Chancellor Mr. Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures to support local buyers, Blend Network noted while adding that these include everything from a stamp duty holiday extension, to a new mortgage guarantee scheme “to help people with a 5% deposit get on the property ladder.”

www.crowdfundinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#House Price Index#Uk#Market Demand#Market Prices#Housing Prices#Increased Demand#Nationwide House#Housing Market Activity#Housing Demand#Economic Recovery#Housing Preferences#Uk Based Blend Network#Mortgage#Policy Incentives#Outlook#First Time Buyers#Ongoing Support#Tangible Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
StocksThe Independent

London markets bounce higher on back of buoyant mining stocks

London stocks lifted after the bank holiday weekend on the back of a strong showing by mining firms and positive manufacturing figures. The latest PMI data for the manufacturing sector showed strong growth and a positive rebound in the economy. It was roundly welcomed by UK traders and boosted commodity...
BusinessTelegraph

A house price crash may not be such a bad thing

Sale of the family home after the death of parents can be one of the most difficult aspects of bereavement, but for the great bulk of us, it is also an unavoidable necessity, with death duties to pay and a divided inheritance to deliver. My own family struggled for more than a year with our sale.
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B Payments Today: What Firms Want From Global Payments Innovation; Truist Eyes Industry-Specific Business Banking

Today in B2B payments, PYMNTS releases new data on corporates' cross-border payments innovation needs, and Truist discusses an industry-specific approach to business banking. Plus, Funding Circle collaborates with Atom on small business lending, Credit Suisse addresses the ongoing Greensill fallout and iBanFirst secures new investment. Both U.S. and U.K. businesses...
Real Estatekfgo.com

UK mortgage lending slumps in April over stamp duty uncertainty

LONDON (Reuters) – British mortgage lending slumped in April as a government decision to prolong a tax break on property sales came too late to influence buyers that month, but housing market activity looks on course to rebound, Bank of England data showed. Net mortgage lending by British lenders slumped...
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

Housing market shows ‘no signs of cooling off’

Residential property prices look set to continue rising this year beyond the stamp duty holiday, as lifestyle changes continue to fuel market demand. House prices increased by 10.9% annually in May, marking the strongest growth in almost seven years, according to Nationwide’s house price index. The double-digit house price growth...
Worldwiltonbulletin.com

Dubai left behind as world's prime property hotspots thrive

A supply glut that's held down Dubai's property prices for over half a decade will likely keep it on the sidelines of a global upswing in values of prime residential real estate. Fast emerging from the pandemic slump, the construction industry will deliver an estimated 62,000 homes in the emirate...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

UK House Prices Log Double-Digit Growth In May

(RTTNews) - UK house prices logged a double-digit growth in May as the shift in homeowners' preference boosted the property market activity, data published by the Nationwide Building Society showed on Tuesday. House prices grew 10.9 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 7.1 percent rise seen in April. This...
Real EstateTelegraph

UK house prices spike 11pc amid looming tax rise

House prices rose 10.9pc in the 12 months to May with double-digit increases expected to continue well into the summer. The average cost of a home reached an all-time high of £242,832 last month, an increase of £23,930 since May 2020. Last month's 10.9pc increase was the highest 12-month figure...
Economybusinessnewswales.com

Welsh Business Confidence Sees Biggest Rise in UK

Businesses in Wales reported the biggest month-on-month increase in confidence of any nation or region in the UK, rising 18 points during May to 27%, according to the latest Business Barometer from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking. Companies in Wales reported higher confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, up 29...
Real EstateMortgage Strategy

House price growth hits double figures: Nationwide

Annual house price growth reached its highest level for nearly seven years in May at 10.9%, according to the latest index from Nationwide. Average prices across the UK hit a new record of £242,832 – up £23,930 over the past twelve months. Month-on-month prices grew by 1.8%, down slightly from...
Real Estatethegirlsun.com

Property for sale: UK locations seeing massive surge in popularity as housing demand soars

Coulters Property conducted research to see which areas had the biggest increase in demand across the country. The company looked at Land Registry data to determine which parts of the country have grown and declined in popularity over the past five years in terms of the number of housing transactions. These are the local authorities with the biggest increase in housing transactions: