See Tom Brady Speak at the Last Day of Consensus

By Daniel Kuhn
CoinDesk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso, go deep on DeFi, social tokens, crypto-native banks and more. It could be said that we saved the best for last on the final day of Consensus 2021. The big themes of today’s broadcast will include the current regulatory landscape and how it can be improved, particularly how it relates to the emerging fields of crypto-native banking and decentralized finance. Rounding out the day will be a series of fireside chats with some of the biggest names in the industry, including one late arrival: Tom Brady.

www.coindesk.com
