Franklin County DA formally announces new advisory board on equity and race

Our national conversations surrounding racial justice certainly intersect with the field we refer to as “criminal justice.”. Indeed, it unfortunately often takes up most of the conversation, and usually only meaningfully occurs at an emotionally charged national flashpoint. Time and again, the presumably unintended implication is that we must exclusively focus upon potential reforms to criminal justice and policing in order to achieve racial justice and reconciliation, regardless of whether the intersection may be due to causes or effects of long standing racial inequities within systems and structures totally outside of criminal justice and policing. So while this focus is frustratingly narrow within the bigger picture, the implications of race and criminal justice nonetheless demand an open-minded inspection and a sharing of perspectives, leading to pragmatic reform.