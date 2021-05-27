Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' sequel chills as suspense-filled survival drama

After years of expressing excitement and enthusiasm for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, star Emily Blunt has now entered the phase of being doubtful that the project will ever move forward, though she recently praised the script for the potential outing, even if it seems unlikely to come to fruition. As is the nature of many franchise opportunities, Blunt didn't entirely rule out the prospect, though each passing year results in not only studio Warner Bros. focusing on fresh projects, but also sees the cast and crew getting involved with new ventures. Additionally, like with many sequels, the follow-up film would likely require an even larger budget than its predecessor.