Krasinski's 'Quiet Place' sequel chills as suspense-filled survival drama

By Dann Gire
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo way could writer/director/star John Krasinski have knowingly created his horror sequel "A Quiet Place Part II" as a perfect allegory for the 2020 pandemic. The movie was completed long before its original March 2020 release date. Yet, just as the Communist Red Scare fueled the thematic flames of fright in the 1956 science-fiction classic "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," the coronavirus infects "Quiet Place Part II" with its own nasty brand of zeitgeisty angst.

