Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Select committee to investigate Department of State failure

shipnc.com
 6 days ago

This month, Pennsylvanians were supposed to have the opportunity to vote on a constitutional amendment to provide a path for victims of childhood sexual abuse to take civil actions. However, the Pennsylvania Department of State failed to meet standard publication requirements for the amendment process, and a clerical error within the department led to the removal of the question from the ballot, causing additional hardships to victims of childhood sexual abuse across the commonwealth.

www.shipnc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#The Department Of State#Constitutional Amendment#Pennsylvanians#House#Civil Actions#Childhood Sexual Abuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
PoliticsTimes News

Brown is named chairwoman of state House committee

State Rep. Rosemary M. Brown, R-Monroe/Pike, has been appointed to the position of majority chairwoman of the House Urban Affairs Committee, for the remainder of the 2021-22 Legislative Session. The Urban Affairs Committee is responsible for reviewing legislation regarding housing, specifically affordable housing; community redevelopment; economic development; land use planning...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

PA Department of State On Failure to Advertise Constitutional Amendment

HARRISBURG, PA — Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid recently responded to the findings of the Office of State Inspector General’s report on the Department of State’s failure to advertise a constitutional amendment, HB 963. The proposed constitutional amendment would have extended retroactively the timeline sexual abuse victims have to file civil action against their abusers.
HealthWNYT

Assembly Judiciary Committee gives update on investigation into Gov. Cuomo

The Assembly Judiciary Committee met for the first time in weeks to discuss the investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo. Committee Chair Chuck Lavine only gave a few details were revealed before the committee went into executive session. Davis Polk, the law firm investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo, alleged...
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Senator McGarvey selected to State Voting Rights Council

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, has been selected by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) to serve as a member of the State Voting Rights Council. The State Voting Rights Council will consist of state legislators from across the country who are working to mobilize lawmakers to...
Politicscoastalreview.org

State Water Infrastructure Authority committee to meet

The Viable Utility Reserve Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet online 9:30 a.m. Friday to discuss distressed units, or utilities with customer bases less than 10,000 that not self sufficient, or costs more to operate than is bringing in. The May 21 committee agenda is available. The...
PoliticsHawaii Tribune-Herald

Planning Department outlines plan to fill CDP committees

Many of the citizen boards charged with advising the county on planning issues are getting by with holdover members whose terms have expired, and two don’t have enough members to make quorum, but progress is being made, Planning Department staff told a County Council panel Tuesday. The Community Development Plan...
EnvironmentRecycling Today

ISRI VP to serve on Department of Commerce committee

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, has announced that Adina Renee Adler, ISRI’s vice president of advocacy, was reappointed to serve on the United States Department of Commerce Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC). Adler was named as a representative of ISRI and the waste management and recycling segment of the U.S. environmental technology industry. In her role, Adler advises on matters related to U.S. trade policy development.
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Key state Senate committee chairmen tour campus

Two state senators visited Penn College on Friday, getting a firsthand look at the institution’s effectiveness in preparing students for careers readily and repeatedly shown to be “essential.” Sens. Scott Martin, R-Strasburg, who heads the Senate Education Committee, and Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, chair of the Senate State Government Committee, toured a variety of instructional labs in the college’s three academic schools: brewing and fermentation science, collision repair/automotive restoration, culinary arts and hospitality, electrical technology, nursing, surgical technology and dental hygiene, plastics and polymer technology, and welding and metal fabrication. They also learned how Workforce Development at Penn College helps close the skills gap, most notably through its apprenticeship programs, and enjoyed lunch at Le Jeune Chef Restaurant. The legislators and their staff were invited by state Sen. Gene Yaw, who chairs the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. The Loyalsock Township Republican has also been a member of the college’s board of directors since 2009, serving as its chairman for the past eight years.
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

US House approves investigative committee for January 6 Capitol riot

The US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send a bill to the Senate to create a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Supporters of this bill believe an independent investigation is crucial for accountability for the amped-up mob that violently trespassed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. This legislation would establish a 10-member commission to make recommendations by the end of this year about securing the Capitol and to determine ways to prevent another insurrection of this kind.
WAFB.com

State Rep Raymond Garofalo stripped of committee chairmanship

State representative Raymond Garofalo of St. Bernard Parish is stripped of his committee chairmanship over comments he made about slavery. Garofalo is accusing the house speaker of sacrificing him to appease African American lawmakers.
Illinois StateThe Southern

Illinois lawmakers pass follow-up criminal justice bill

SPRINGFIELD — The General Assembly this week passed legislation addressing lingering concerns from law enforcement about a massive criminal justice reform omnibus passed earlier this year. Introduced by Chicago Democratic Sen. Elgie Sims, an amendment to House Bill 3443 would act as trailer legislation for the SAFE-T Act, a major...
PoliticsNew Haven Register

Stitt cabinet member plans to sue former attorney general

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A member of Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet said Wednesday he plans to sue former Attorney General Mike Hunter over a felony bribery charge that Hunter’s office filed against him, then later dropped. Stitt’s Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe and his attorney, Matt Felty,...